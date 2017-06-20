Sales, Catering & Event Module Now Available On RMS – The Hospitality Cloud; See it First at HITEC!
Optional add-on module will help hoteliers organize and ensure that all meetings, weddings, parties, and conferences run smoothly via a new, automated banquet event order platform;
- Visit RMS in Booth #117 at HITEC, June 27 to 29, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre
"The new RMS Sales, Catering & Events module is designed to organize and oversee the smooth running of all group functions," said Todd Sabo, president of RMS North America. "It's an optional add-on to RMS – The Hospitality Cloud that essentially automates the banquet event order process and provides a more comprehensive outline of the details of any event. We are thrilled that this enhanced module (previously available with the on-premise platform) is making its debut at hospitality's premier technology tradeshow. We encourage our everyone looking for a new sales-and-catering solution to visit RMS in Booth #117."
To experience the new RMS Sales, Catering & Events Module at HITEC, make a reservation via the RMS booking engine to visit the "RMS Hotel" (Booth #117) by clicking here. Upon arrival, attendees will check in, obtain a mobile key, and unlock their virtual guestroom. Then, via the RMS point-of-sale system, attendees can grab some lite food and beverage and charge it to their virtual room, then enjoy their snacks while getting further details on RMS – The Hospitality Cloud and the new Sales, Catering & Event module. HITEC will be held June 27 to 29 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.
The RMS Sales, Catering and Events modules will enable staff to:
- Book events and related guestrooms
- List the number of attendees
- Record set-up configurations
- Assign coordinators per event
- Schedule event support staff
- Assign rate types and charges
- Assign tasks to internal staff and external third-party vendors
- Record charges and fees for each task, room or service
- Compile detailed event reports to distribute to staff and clients
- Compile detailed billing records
- Establish a budget for each event
- Compare expected costs and revenues with actual costs and revenues
"The RMS Sales, Catering & Events module is a great way for hotel management to see all types of events happening at the property," Sabo said. "It's the one component that has been missing from RMS – The Hospitality Cloud. The module just went live in June, and we are proud to say that The Marble Inn Resort in Newfoundland, Canada, has already signed on to be our first user."
For details on the RMS Sales, Catering and Event module, visit RMS in Booth #117 at HITEC. For details on RMS – The Hospitality Cloud, visit www.rmsnorthamerica.com.
About RMS Hospitality Cloud
RMS has created and supported business information systems for the commercial accommodation industry since 1985. Since then the company has gained over 5,000 clients in 25 countries. Always at the forefront of technology, RMS was one of the first hospitality software companies to embrace cloud based computing and still one of the few to boast a full featured, web based property management system. Most recently RMS has released The Hospitality Cloud, allowing customers to choose the elements they need to run their property including property management, online bookings, channel management, business intelligence, yield management and more.