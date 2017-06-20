SAN DIEGO, CALIF. – RMS Hospitality Solutions is adding a Sales, Catering and Events Module to RMS – The Hospitality Cloud. Designed to automate the event booking and scheduling process, the module streamlines everything from set-up and task scheduling to reporting and billing.

"The new RMS Sales, Catering & Events module is designed to organize and oversee the smooth running of all group functions," said Todd Sabo, president of RMS North America. "It's an optional add-on to RMS – The Hospitality Cloud that essentially automates the banquet event order process and provides a more comprehensive outline of the details of any event. We are thrilled that this enhanced module (previously available with the on-premise platform) is making its debut at hospitality's premier technology tradeshow. We encourage our everyone looking for a new sales-and-catering solution to visit RMS in Booth #117."

To experience the new RMS Sales, Catering & Events Module at HITEC, make a reservation via the RMS booking engine to visit the "RMS Hotel" (Booth #117) by clicking here. Upon arrival, attendees will check in, obtain a mobile key, and unlock their virtual guestroom. Then, via the RMS point-of-sale system, attendees can grab some lite food and beverage and charge it to their virtual room, then enjoy their snacks while getting further details on RMS – The Hospitality Cloud and the new Sales, Catering & Event module. HITEC will be held June 27 to 29 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

The RMS Sales, Catering and Events modules will enable staff to:

Book events and related guestrooms

List the number of attendees

Record set-up configurations

Assign coordinators per event

Schedule event support staff

Assign rate types and charges

Assign tasks to internal staff and external third-party vendors

Record charges and fees for each task, room or service

Compile detailed event reports to distribute to staff and clients

Compile detailed billing records

Establish a budget for each event

Compare expected costs and revenues with actual costs and revenues

"The RMS Sales, Catering & Events module is a great way for hotel management to see all types of events happening at the property," Sabo said. "It's the one component that has been missing from RMS – The Hospitality Cloud. The module just went live in June, and we are proud to say that The Marble Inn Resort in Newfoundland, Canada, has already signed on to be our first user."

For details on the RMS Sales, Catering and Event module, visit RMS in Booth #117 at HITEC. For details on RMS – The Hospitality Cloud, visit www.rmsnorthamerica.com.

