PITTSBURGH – Aptech Computer Systems, a leading provider of hospitality enterprise accounting, budgeting, forecasting, and business intelligence systems, announced today that TPG Hotels & Resorts has deployed Execuvue Enterprise Business Intelligence System.

TPG Hotels & Resorts is a top-ranked hospitality management company and fully accredited operator of the industry's most respected brands including Marriott (Starwood), Hilton, Hyatt, IHG and others.

"With a national portfolio of more than 50 hotels operating multiple brands coast to coast, it is essential that we have reliable tools for gathering real time hotel data in a seamless single-source manner," said Michael Brown, vice president of business intelligence for TPG Hotel & Resorts.

"Execuvue automatically gathers the hotel data from all our properties.

"It and enables us to easily create customized daily roll up analysis for our entire portfolio which streamlines the entire reporting process.

"Through Execuvue's powerful automation, the time needed to compile data should be greatly reduced and provide more time for thorough analysis and timely decision making."

Aptech Computer Systems is an IBM Premier Business Partner that offers Execuvue web-enabled Business Intelligence, Targetvue Budgeting and Forecasting, and PVNG Enterprise Back Office systems that are 100% hospitality specific. Aptech is the only company that provides a complete suite of financial management and analysis solutions for the hotel industry.

About TPG Hotels & Resorts

Pre-approved by all the leading global hotel brands, TPG Hotels & Resorts is an operator of hospitality assets across all chain scales with an historical operating platform of over 150+ branded, independent and boutique hotels comprising more than 25,000 guestrooms in 30 states. Today, TPG Hotels & Resorts is the 7th largest hotel management company in U.S. generating over $840 Million in annual revenue (ranked by guestrooms - Hotel Management Magazine 2016). TPG is a fully integrated hospitality management company actively engaged in hotel operations, renovations, development and acquisition/asset repositioning across the country. For more information please visit: www.tpghotelsandresorts.com.

About Aptech Computer Systems, Inc.

Aptech Computer Systems, Inc., based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is the only provider of a fully integrated enterprise accounting, business intelligence and planning ecosystem to the hospitality industry. All of its clients are companies like yours, which own or manage hotels. Its solutions help customers at both the corporate and property levels understand their financial and operational data for faster goal achievement.

The company is renowned for introducing business intelligence into the hotel industry, and offers a solid resource of hospitality professionals. Aptech is an IBM Software Value Plus Partner and Premier Solution Provider, as well as a Prophix Premier Business Partner.

Incorporated in 1970, Aptech's state-of-the-art back office, true business intelligence and enterprise planning solutions are 100% hotel specific. Solutions include PVNG, Execuvue, and Targetvue. Clients comprise over 3,500 properties - including large chains, multiple-property management companies and single-site hotels. Execuvue is registered to Aptech Computer Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are owned by their respective holders. For more information please visit www.aptech-inc.com.

