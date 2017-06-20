ATLANTA, GA -- GEMtouch, the travel technology startup that is the emerging leader in hotel and resort guest activity management solutions, today announced the general availability of its signature GEMtouch Guest Experience Management Solution. The announcement follows the completion of a year-long, phased pilot of the cloud-native, software-as-a-service solution at the award winning Chatham Bars Inn, a four star resort which occupies some of the best shoreline on Massachusetts' Cape Cod.

When deciding where to start, the Chatham Bars team pointed industry veteran and company founder Brian Cunningham toward the resort's renowned boat experiences. Boat captains are now thrilled to see up-to-the-minute passenger manifests right on their devices, even when off shore. If a guest party wishes they had booked more time on the water, now the captain can see if it's available and immediately make their wish come true. This seafaring success then led to the addition of CBI's highly sought-after cabana rentals. Because there is such high demand for the cabanas, this was a very important stepping stone to gaining the resort's confidence as a pricing and inventory engine. Here, too, GEMtouch was a huge success, making the resort's decision to use the system for other beach rentals almost a no brainer.

With the confidence built by a year of beta testing and a steady stream of user feedback that made its way into live enhancements, GEMtouch and Chatham Bars have now fully deployed the GEMtouch technology throughout the resort to 1) handle more activities including dining reservations, spa treatments, and Lexus rentals, 2) perform more functions like retail point of sale and gift card management, and 3) empower more users, like concierge services, group sales, and even the guests themselves, who can now manage their own experiences on-line, both before and after they arrive.

The upgrade has the whole resort excited. "GEMtouch is the only software that allows Chatham Bars Inn - and our guests - to manage the wide range of activities the resort offers - and the only solution to earn a 'Hallelujah' from our staff," said Carol Beggs, Director of Technology at Chatham Bars Inn.

"One might think it impossible to have a seaside resort experience that features so much modern technology, yet still transports its guests' hearts and minds back to the best days of their childhoods," added Bernard Ellis, who recently came to lead GEMtouch as its CEO. "But with the help of GEMtouch, the Chatham Bars Inn team has proven that it can be done."

HITEC 2017 Attendees: Please visit GEMtouch at Booth K5 in the Entrepreneur 20X Pavilion.

About the Chatham Bars Inn.



Chatham Bars Inn is one of Cape Cod's most beloved and storied destinations for family vacations, romantic getaways and corporate retreats. What opened as a luxury hunting lodge for wealthy Bostonians in 1914 is today a full-service resort with 217 individually decorated rooms and suites, endless recreational options, exceptional dining, and an exclusive spa. Chatham Bars Inn has undergone a $100-million renovation that has left nothing untouched. The transformation has retained the Inn's turn-of-the-century charm and breezy, seaside ambience while adding all the comforts and luxuries of modern living. It is located on its own quarter-mile private beach just a short stroll from Chatham, one of the most historic and picturesque villages on the Cape. Chatham Bars Inn was named one of the "World's Best Family Travel" destinations by Travel + Leisure in 2015. For reservations and more information, visit www.chathambarsinn.com or call 800-527-4884.

Contact

Bernard Ellis

CEO

Phone: +1 202 232 3839

Send Email