GEMtouch Announces General Availability of its Signature Guest Experience Management Solution After Successful Pilot
Award Winning Chatham Bars Inn Expands to Resort-Wide Deployment
With the confidence built by a year of beta testing and a steady stream of user feedback that made its way into live enhancements, GEMtouch and Chatham Bars have now fully deployed the GEMtouch technology throughout the resort to 1) handle more activities including dining reservations, spa treatments, and Lexus rentals, 2) perform more functions like retail point of sale and gift card management, and 3) empower more users, like concierge services, group sales, and even the guests themselves, who can now manage their own experiences on-line, both before and after they arrive.
The upgrade has the whole resort excited. "GEMtouch is the only software that allows Chatham Bars Inn - and our guests - to manage the wide range of activities the resort offers - and the only solution to earn a 'Hallelujah' from our staff," said Carol Beggs, Director of Technology at Chatham Bars Inn.
"One might think it impossible to have a seaside resort experience that features so much modern technology, yet still transports its guests' hearts and minds back to the best days of their childhoods," added Bernard Ellis, who recently came to lead GEMtouch as its CEO. "But with the help of GEMtouch, the Chatham Bars Inn team has proven that it can be done."
About the Chatham Bars Inn.
Chatham Bars Inn is one of Cape Cod's most beloved and storied destinations for family vacations, romantic getaways and corporate retreats. What opened as a luxury hunting lodge for wealthy Bostonians in 1914 is today a full-service resort with 217 individually decorated rooms and suites, endless recreational options, exceptional dining, and an exclusive spa. Chatham Bars Inn has undergone a $100-million renovation that has left nothing untouched. The transformation has retained the Inn's turn-of-the-century charm and breezy, seaside ambience while adding all the comforts and luxuries of modern living. It is located on its own quarter-mile private beach just a short stroll from Chatham, one of the most historic and picturesque villages on the Cape. Chatham Bars Inn was named one of the "World's Best Family Travel" destinations by Travel + Leisure in 2015. For reservations and more information, visit www.chathambarsinn.com or call 800-527-4884.
About GEMtouch
The GEMtouch Guest Experience Management Solution, the signature product of GEMtech, Inc. founded in 2014 in Roswell, Georgia, enables hotels, resorts, casinos, and clubs to claim their rightful place in the growing "Experience Economy." Its brilliantly designed inventory and pricing engine does away with the need for separate spa, golf, and other activity-specific booking and point of sale systems, and opens up new inbound and outbound distribution potential with local tour and activity providers. As a result, guests benefit from the most comprehensive choice of on- and off-property experiences possible, and the hotel or resort can once again claim its traditional role as host of the entire guest stay, not just those portions that take place on property.
To learn more about GEMtouch, please visit www.gem-touch.com or http://lnked.in/gem-touch