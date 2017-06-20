Fosun to build mega-resort 3 times larger than Monaco on former Athens airport site
A $ 7.9 billion investment was announced by Fosun International in collaboration with a consortium from Abu Dhabi in order to develop a mega resort on the former Athens airport site of Elliniko.
The Chinese consortium was founded in 1992 by students from the University of Shanghai, Fudan and, among other things, is the owner of Club Med since 2015 and has been a member of Thomas Cook.
