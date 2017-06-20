A $ 7.9 billion investment was announced by Fosun International in collaboration with a consortium from Abu Dhabi in order to develop a mega resort on the former Athens airport site of Elliniko.

Once completed, the resort will be the largest seaside resort in Europe, three times larger than Monaco and will feature apartments, hotels, shopping centers and a sports park.

The Chinese consortium was founded in 1992 by students from the University of Shanghai, Fudan and, among other things, is the owner of Club Med since 2015 and has been a member of Thomas Cook.

