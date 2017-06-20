Toronto – The Rainmaker Group (Rainmaker), the market leader in revenue and profit optimization solutions for the gaming and hospitality industry, is set to demonstrate its full suite of cloud-based solutions to attendees of HITEC 2017, taking place June 26th – 29th in Toronto, Canada. In addition to demonstrations of the proven Rainmaker revenue management, intelligence and rate-shopping solutions platform, which includes guestrev®, grouprev®, revcaster® and revintel®, attendees visiting HITEC booth #1852 will get an in-depth look at several newly released enhancements to Rainmaker solutions, which provide additional features and functionality to help Rainmaker clients maximize profit from every segment of their business.

The next generation of Rainmaker's revcaster® rate shopping solution brings hoteliers much needed insights on market, demand and property dynamics. This easy-to-use tool allows hoteliers to overcome common roadblocks to implementing a dynamic pricing strategy, such as insufficient staff time, budget and resources. The newly enhanced revcaster® solution provides the ability to centralize and simplify the processing of all relevant data, ensuring that no information is overlooked when making pricing decisions.

"With revenue management technology playing such a critical role in ensuring business growth and sustainability, we look forward to connecting with attendees at HITEC 2017 to show them how our integrated platform of solutions not only optimizes profit and pricing decisions, but also drastically reduces the time needed to implement effective profit optimization strategies," said Tammy Farley, Rainmaker president.

Rainmaker will also be conducting demonstrations of group forecasting, a new functionality enhancement which has been added to both grouprev® and guestrev®, allowing hoteliers to project future group business demand, in order to further improve the accuracy of their pricing and boost overall profitability.

In addition to HITEC, Rainmaker will also be participating as a Platinum Partner in HSMAI's annual Revenue Optimization Conference (ROC), a co-located one-day event, also taking place in Toronto on Wednesday, June 28th. During the ROC General Session, Rainmaker's vice president of revenue analytics, Dan Skodol, will present an educational segment entitled, "Jedi Mind Tricks: What Every Revenue Manager Needs to Know about the Psychology of Pricing," which will address audience members on how understanding guest behavior can play a vital role in developing a working pricing strategy. Rainmaker is also a co-sponsor of the "HSMAI Helps" event on Tuesday, June 27th, during which ROC volunteers will prepare self-care kits for local shelters and emergency relief efforts.

For more information on Rainmaker's hotel revenue optimization and profit optimization cloud, please visit www.letitrain.com.

Contact

Andrea Mane

President, Plan A PR & Marketing

Phone: 407-905-0608

Send Email