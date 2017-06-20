The Rainmaker Group to Showcase Hospitality Revenue and Profit Optimization Cloud at HITEC 2017
Leading provider of revenue and profit optimization solutions for the hospitality and gaming industry to demonstrate comprehensive new cloud-based platform
"With revenue management technology playing such a critical role in ensuring business growth and sustainability, we look forward to connecting with attendees at HITEC 2017 to show them how our integrated platform of solutions not only optimizes profit and pricing decisions, but also drastically reduces the time needed to implement effective profit optimization strategies," said Tammy Farley, Rainmaker president.
Rainmaker will also be conducting demonstrations of group forecasting, a new functionality enhancement which has been added to both grouprev® and guestrev®, allowing hoteliers to project future group business demand, in order to further improve the accuracy of their pricing and boost overall profitability.
In addition to HITEC, Rainmaker will also be participating as a Platinum Partner in HSMAI's annual Revenue Optimization Conference (ROC), a co-located one-day event, also taking place in Toronto on Wednesday, June 28th. During the ROC General Session, Rainmaker's vice president of revenue analytics, Dan Skodol, will present an educational segment entitled, "Jedi Mind Tricks: What Every Revenue Manager Needs to Know about the Psychology of Pricing," which will address audience members on how understanding guest behavior can play a vital role in developing a working pricing strategy. Rainmaker is also a co-sponsor of the "HSMAI Helps" event on Tuesday, June 27th, during which ROC volunteers will prepare self-care kits for local shelters and emergency relief efforts.
For more information on Rainmaker's hotel revenue optimization and profit optimization cloud, please visit www.letitrain.com.
Contact
Andrea Mane
President, Plan A PR & Marketing
Phone: 407-905-0608
Send Email