SAN FRANCISCO – Hotelsoft Inc. (www.hotelsoft.com), a Silicon Valley startup focused on the hospitality industry recently moved its development center to a larger state of the art 16,000 sqft facility in Bengaluru (click to link ) , India to accommodate its growing dev team and the support staff. Company continues to operate from of its head-quarters in Fremont, CA.

Visit us at HITEC and ROC in Toronto Jun 27-29.

Hotelsoft's flagship product Hotelsoft One™ is a next generation integrated software that offers following applications to chain scale and independent hotels:

Revenue Management System

Business Intelligence

Rate Shop

The company has expanded its product features, including the launch of Live rate shop capabilities earlier this year, airfare and meta shops, addition of interactive reporting capability as well as providing the revenue managers drill down of pace and pickup information at the reservations attribution level. The platform also includes a dynamic rules engine based on Blockly, an award winning software built by Google and the research team at MIT.

"We are very excited about the new feature sets that we believe are a must have for any hotel company, whether it's a chain or at the property level" said Vish Bhatia, Co-Founder and President, "We are also super excited to move our dev center to the new facility so that we can continue focusing on enhancing our product offerings without any distractions."

Hotelsoft One™ uses Intelligent Pricing™ big data and machine learning algorithms, which incorporate organic demand of the hotel with external demand influencers such as compset pricing, airfare, city events, TripAdvisor ratings and other third party data to make smarter pricing decisions.

Rate Shop data includes rates from all major OTAs, hotel websites, vacation rental sites such as Airbnb, HomeAway, VRBO, meta channels and other travel partners.

Hotelsoft will be displaying its products at HITEC (booth #816) and the HSMAI Revenue Optimization Conference (booth #17) in Toronto from June 27-29. The company also offers revenue management professional services and custom software development.

Hotelsoft is a San Francisco Bay Area based company with corporate offices in Fremont, CA and a development center in Bengaluru, India.

