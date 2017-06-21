MONTREAL – dormakaba, one of the top three companies in the global market for access and security solutions, will launch its Quantum® Pixel electronic door lock at HITEC 2017 in booth 1901.

Quantum Pixel collects a wealth of lock activity information to support productivity analytics.

dormakaba will also debut its Virtual Design Center VR experience at HITEC.

This virtual reality encounter takes attendees to the Italian Alps to introduce dormakaba's solution panorama and history.

dormakaba manufactures the Saflok™ and Ilco™ electronic door locks and provides installation and service for these locking systems.

Click here for information on electronic door locks from dormakaba.

"We invite HITEC attendees to test the most advanced mobile access solutions and mobile systems.

"Our newest addition to the Quantum series portfolio by dormakaba, the Quantum Pixel, provides a minimalistic appearance

while providing all hardware features and technology today's global hospitality market, designers and architects are seeking," said Mike Lopes, dormakaba senior product manager, Lodging Systems.

"We have taken a 'less is more' on the door approach, leveraging space inside the door to contain electronics, while capable of delivering online wireless integration and mobile access solutions.

"Great things do come in small packages."

dormakaba is moving beyond locks and hardware manufacturing with global software and analytics that help hoteliers do a better job with actionable information.

Its online locks capture and record a great deal of data that makes maintenance predictive, and continuously monitors room door status to keep hotels secure.

dormakaba systems also monitor frequency of door use to help properties balance room usage, and enable hotels to schedule staff more efficiently.

"The more intelligence that is built in a lock system, the more operators can learn about their hotel, the guest experience, and the lock's performance,"

said Joey Yanire, dormakaba assistant vice president mobile access, Lodging Systems.

"The usage profile of each lock provides data that supports better decision making. It can also help reduce operator maintenance costs and improve customer satisfaction."

About dormakaba

dormakaba is one of the top three companies in the global market for access and security solutions. With strong brands such as Dorma and Kaba in our portfolio, we are a single source for products, solutions, and services related to doors and secure access to buildings and rooms. With around 16,000 employees and numerous cooperation partners, we are active in over 130 countries. dormakaba is headquartered in Rümlang (Zurich/Switzerland) and generates an annual turnover of over CHF 2 billion. Click here for information on electronic door locks from dormakaba.

SIX Swiss Exchange: DOKA (formerly: KABN / KABNE) Further information at www.dormakaba.com

Contact

Stephen Pollack

Vice President Marketing

Phone: 1-859-253-4744 x3542

Send Email