DALLAS – Allyn Moeller, director of product management for DHISCO Inc., the world's leading hospitality distribution company, has been recognized as a "data hero" for his leadership in developing systems to speed up transactions and help customers better capture and analyze hotel booking trends and sales data.

Moeller was one of three winners of the Hortonworks 2017 Data Heroes initiative, taking top honors in the data scientist category.

Moeller and DHISCO were recognized for using Hortonworks products to improve upon the company's legacy distribution technology, turning data ingestion from an hours-long to a minutes-long process that has resulted in a 12 percent increase in bookings for hotel brands using the new system.

Moeller and his team are also developing new systems for tapping into and analyzing data from the more than 13 billion shopping requests DHISCO process every month for over 100,000 hotels and 400 brands.

DHISCO CEO Toni Portmann congratulated Moeller, saying he exemplifies the company's vision to connect the world.

"Our mission is to passionately provide intelligent distribution solutions to drive partner success," Portmann said. "These solutions developed by Allyn do just that. They are just a few of many exciting new initiatives underway here at DHISCO to arm hotels and their travel selling partners with reliable connections, the most up-to-date rates and availability information as well as rich content and the data they need to make smart decisions."

Moeller is an expert in data analysis, IT system architecture and business intelligence. Before joining DHISCO, he worked for Slalom Consulting as a consultant on big data, business intelligence and information technology management. Prior to that, he was corporate director of hotel technology and business intelligence for Omni Hotels. He earned a master of business administration degree at Texas A&M University, Commerce, Texas.

About DHISCO Inc.

DHISCO Inc. is the world's original and leading hospitality distribution company, providing the most reliable and advanced technology to connect hotels around the world with online travel agencies, global distribution systems, metasearch engines and other travel partners. Since 1989, DHISCO has built its reputation on providing the most efficient and affordable means to market, capture and book hotel reservations. Today, it moves more than 13 billion transactions a month for more than 110,000 hotels.

