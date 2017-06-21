Magnuson Hotels & RG Hotel Management deliver Memphis hotel 400% revenue increase
Thomas Magnuson, CEO of Magnuson Hotels commented, "It's been a real pleasure working with a management company such as RG Hotels who are truly focused on driving real bottom line growth".
Both companies attribute the strong performance to the creation of new revenue streams using comprehensive revenue optimization and strategy management, innovative smart pricing RMS software and the continued expansion of the Magnuson brand's consumer awareness both internationally and domestically.
Some of the highest performing branded hotels in 2017 include; Magnuson Grand Memphis Airport TN, Magnuson Convention Center Hotel NYC, and Magnuson Hotel Clearwater Central FL.
Contact
Thomas Magnuson
CEO
Phone: 509-994-2048
Send Email
About Magnuson Hotels
Headquartered in London UK and Spokane WA, Magnuson Hotels is a top 10 global chain and markets over 1000 hotels across six countries and three continents.
Founded in 2003, Magnuson has become the fastest growing hotel brand in history, adding more new hotels in the last 10 years than 8 of the top 10 chains combined.
For more information, please contact: info@magnusonhotels.com.