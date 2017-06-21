London UK / Florida USA -- Magnuson Hotels, America's fastest growing hotel brand and RG Hotels, the leading hotel management company today announced that the Magnuson Grand Memphis Airport Hotel, in just a few months has seen revenue increases in excess of 400%.

Jean Francois Mourier CEO & Co-Founder of RG Hotels stated, "We are incredibly pleased with the quick turnaround for Magnuson Grand Memphis Airport Hotel since we took over management in January 2017. Our ability to work with Magnuson Hotels, using their infrastructure to take the owners vision and apply it to operations and revenue management has been invaluable to delivering such strong first and second quarter results''.

Thomas Magnuson, CEO of Magnuson Hotels commented, "It's been a real pleasure working with a management company such as RG Hotels who are truly focused on driving real bottom line growth".

Both companies attribute the strong performance to the creation of new revenue streams using comprehensive revenue optimization and strategy management, innovative smart pricing RMS software and the continued expansion of the Magnuson brand's consumer awareness both internationally and domestically.

Some of the highest performing branded hotels in 2017 include; Magnuson Grand Memphis Airport TN, Magnuson Convention Center Hotel NYC, and Magnuson Hotel Clearwater Central FL.

