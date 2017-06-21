Guestware, the hotel industry's most comprehensive and flexible Guest Experience Management software, is celebrating 20 years of participation at HITEC, the world's largest and most extensive hospitality technology event. This year's event will be held in Toronto, Canada, from June 26-29. Guestware will be demonstrating their latest functionality in booth #1017.

Guestware is a CRM solution that empowers the hotel services staff to deliver on individual guest needs and requests. It provides a toolbox of functions that allows staff to log, dispatch, record, and report on all things guest and facility-related. This keeps hotel operations running smoothly on a daily basis along with a back-end database that ensures proper service delivery for the future. With Guestware, you've got everything covered. And, that means happier guests.

"We are very excited to be at HITEC again this year. I cannot believe this year marks our 20th anniversary exhibiting at this show," said Mike Benjamin, Vice President, Guestware. "We've come a long way over the past two decades, and I can't wait to show everyone our latest features and functionality."

Features of Guestware Software Include:

Guest Response: Mobilize, automate, and optimize hotel staff task assignments ensuring that all guest issues and requests are resolved immediately. Make insightful decisions from identified guest trends to lowering operating costs while improving guest satisfaction.

Facilities Maintenance:

Intelligently schedule and track preventive maintenance tasks to efficiently maintain a facility delivering exceptional guest satisfaction while optimizing and protecting the building owner's capital investments.

CRM + Loyalty: Track all guest information and interactions in one place – the guest profile. Seamless integration with the property management system and central reservation system allows for enhancing and personalizing the guest experience.

Building on over 20 years of technology for the hotel industry, Guestware offers robust product editions designed for each hotel size and type. Guestware Select is perfect for select-service hotels while Guestware Full Service meets the demands of a luxury, full-service, or boutique hotel. For sophisticated CRM and loyalty program management implementations, the Guestware Plus subscription enables Guestware to be tailored to the hotelier's unique needs.

Guestware will be demonstrating the latest version of the software at HITEC in booth #1017. Additional information about Guestware can be found at guestware.com.

About Guestware: Guestware is a powerful, integrated CRM software solution used by hospitality companies around the world to attain the highest levels of guest satisfaction. Guestware collects, manages and reports on all guest information in one comprehensive database, enabling hotels and resorts to improve the guest experience while enhancing operational efficiencies. The company was founded in 1990 and has been focused on elevating the guest experience in the hospitality industry since 1993. Today, the Seattle-based company is doing business with more than 900 hotels worldwide, including large brands and independent hotels in over 75 countries. For more information about Guestware, go to guestware.com or call 888-50-GUEST.

