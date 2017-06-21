The Rainmaker Group Continues Support of HSMAI Initiatives as Platinum Sponsor of 2017 Revenue Optimization Conference (ROC)
Leading provider of revenue and profit optimization solutions for the hospitality and gaming industry to welcome attendees of ROC 2017 with presentation of educational session and sponsorship of volunteer opportunities
Rainmaker is also the sponsor of the ROC VIP Reception, an invitation-only event which honors Certified Revenue Management Executives (CRME's). In addition, the company will co-sponsor the "HSMAI Helps" event, taking place prior to the conference from 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27. In partnership with Clean the World, ROC volunteers will build 600 hygiene kits to leave behind for Margaret's Housing and Community Services in Toronto.
"Rainmaker and HSMAI have a shared vision for advancing revenue management and profit optimization in the hospitality segment, and we are proud to once again align ourselves with them at ROC, which is an essential venue for promoting thought leadership and best practices in our industry," said Tammy Farley, Rainmaker president.
Rainmaker has been a long-time supporter of HSMAI, since the company's inception in 1998, and has grown with the organization over the years. Farley serves as an HSMAI Americas board member and has been the recipient of many industry accolades, most recently being named one of HSMAI's Top 25: Extraordinary Minds in Hospitality Sales, Marketing, Revenue Optimization. Selected by a panel of senior industry executives, this award recognizes individuals whose recent work demonstrates creativity and innovation; cutting edge sales or marketing campaigns; triumph in challenging situations; and sales efforts that resulted in dramatic gains.
Attendees of HSMAI ROC 2017 also receive complimentary access to HITEC, which is taking place in Toronto, June 26-29. At this co-located event, Rainmaker will demonstrate its comprehensive revenue management, intelligence and rate-shopping solutions platform, which includes guestrev®, grouprev®, revcaster® and revintel®. Attendees visiting HITEC booth #1852 will also get an in depth look at several newly released enhancements to Rainmaker's solutions, including group forecasting functionality and the next generation of the revcaster® platform.
For more information on Rainmaker's hotel revenue and profit optimization cloud, please visit: http://www.letitrain.com/.
Contact
Andrea Mane
President, Plan A PR & Marketing
Phone: 407-905-0608
Send Email