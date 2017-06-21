Toronto – The Rainmaker Group (Rainmaker), the market leader in revenue and profit optimization solutions for the gaming and hospitality industry, will work alongside HSMAI as a Platinum Partner in this year's Revenue Optimization Conference (ROC), taking place at the Metro Toronto Centre on Wednesday, June 28. As part of this key partnership with HSMAI, Rainmaker will sponsor a number of pre-conference events at ROC, as well as playing a high-profile role at the General Session.

During the 2020 Lightning Round, a part of the conference's afternoon General Session at 1:30 p.m., Rainmaker's vice president of revenue analytics, Dan Skodol, will present an educational segment entitled "Jedi Mind Tricks: What Every Revenue Manager Needs to Know about the Psychology of Pricing." Selected by HSMAI for its unique perspective on revenue management strategies and protocol, Skodol's presentation will assist ROC attendees in gaining a better understanding of guest behavior and the role it plays in developing an effective pricing strategy for their property(ies).

Rainmaker is also the sponsor of the ROC VIP Reception, an invitation-only event which honors Certified Revenue Management Executives (CRME's). In addition, the company will co-sponsor the "HSMAI Helps" event, taking place prior to the conference from 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27. In partnership with Clean the World, ROC volunteers will build 600 hygiene kits to leave behind for Margaret's Housing and Community Services in Toronto.

"Rainmaker and HSMAI have a shared vision for advancing revenue management and profit optimization in the hospitality segment, and we are proud to once again align ourselves with them at ROC, which is an essential venue for promoting thought leadership and best practices in our industry," said Tammy Farley, Rainmaker president.

Rainmaker has been a long-time supporter of HSMAI, since the company's inception in 1998, and has grown with the organization over the years. Farley serves as an HSMAI Americas board member and has been the recipient of many industry accolades, most recently being named one of HSMAI's Top 25: Extraordinary Minds in Hospitality Sales, Marketing, Revenue Optimization. Selected by a panel of senior industry executives, this award recognizes individuals whose recent work demonstrates creativity and innovation; cutting edge sales or marketing campaigns; triumph in challenging situations; and sales efforts that resulted in dramatic gains.

Attendees of HSMAI ROC 2017 also receive complimentary access to HITEC, which is taking place in Toronto, June 26-29. At this co-located event, Rainmaker will demonstrate its comprehensive revenue management, intelligence and rate-shopping solutions platform, which includes guestrev®, grouprev®, revcaster® and revintel®. Attendees visiting HITEC booth #1852 will also get an in depth look at several newly released enhancements to Rainmaker's solutions, including group forecasting functionality and the next generation of the revcaster® platform.

For more information on Rainmaker's hotel revenue and profit optimization cloud, please visit: http://www.letitrain.com/.

