EyeforTravel’s Smart Travel Data Summit 2017 Launches Today
Agenda & Speakers Revealed
- Fabrice Otano, Chief Data Officer, Accor Hotels
- Fernando Vives, Chief Commercial Officer, NH Hotels
- Martin Ratolístka, Chief Data & Automation Officer, com
- Béla Nagy, VP Revenue Management and Pricing, Accor
- Henrik Imhof, MD Yield Management and Pricing, Sixt
- Rajat Dharwan, Chief Technology Officer, Contiki
- Dan Christian, Chief Digital Officer, The Travel Corporation
- Alessandra di Lorenzo, Chief Commercial Officer, com Group
- Brenda van Leeuwen, CEO, com
- Stephen Glenfield, Head of Digital, Heathrow Airport
- Tero Valkiala, Head of Digital, FinnAir
- Andrei Grintchenko, Head of Business Intelligence, IATA
- Ayaka Yanagisawa, Head of Digital Analytics & Insights, AirFrance KLM
- Iliana Cruz, Director of Revenue Management, Pricing and Ancillaries, Vueling Airlines
- Andrew Watson, Vice President of Marketing – Europe, Marriott
- Camilla Moe Bogen, Global Head of Social Media, Momondo
- Gian Caprini, Head of Digital Marketing, EAN Expedia
- Damien Bellon, Chief Operating Officer, Ceetiz
- Riko van Santen, VP Digital Strategy and Distribution, Kempinski Hotels
- Michael Mrini, Director of Information Technology, Edwardian Hotels
- Ignazio Pisano, Head of Management Information, Europcar
"The analytics landscape is changing at an ever-increasing rate and it's so easy to get left behind" says Leo Langford, the Conference Director of the event. "It is crucial for the industry to gather in one place, listen to what data disruptors and leaders in travel have to say, and forge the data-partnerships that will reshape our industry." He adds: "summits create an environment where momentous decisions get decided in a way that is not possible online and the Smart Travel Data Summit in Amsterdam stands as a platform to adapt and thrive in the face of disruption."
The 2017 agenda will cover the latest trends, best practice and case studies in data partnerships, data in mobile, visualisation tools and data cleaning, total revenue management, personalised product and RM talent development. A snapshot of the topics to be discussed at the 2017 summit include:
Keynote Sessions:
- Data Rich, Information Poor - End the Human Bottleneck to Drive Commercial Success!
- Get the Optimal Structure to be an Analytics-First Company
- The Quest for Clean Data
- Awaken your Brand DNA with Data and Digital Innovation
Smart Travel Analytics Sessions:
- GDPR - The Regulation that will Shake-up your Data
- Ad Hoc or Algorithm?
- Visualisation that makes your Revenues Boom
- Embrace New Data Metrics to Own the Entire Customer Journey
Marketing Analytics Sessions:
- Channel Attribution – Fight Last Click and see the Whole Picture
- Programmatic Marketing – Automated Real-Time Bidding that Wins You the Customer
- Harness Social Media to Drive Unparalleled Customer Service
- Drive Direct in a Mobile First World
Revenue Management Sessions:
- Become the Modern Revenue Manager to Drive Lifetime Loyalty
- Total Revenue Management - Master the Bigger Picture
- RM Academy - Develop a Robust Talent Pipeline
- Don't Let Rate Parity Undermine Loyalty!
Data-Driven Partnerships and Product Sessions:
- Partner to Build the Next Big Platform
- Personalised Product - Data is the Key
- Data-Driven Mobile Product and Payments
- Mergers and Acquisitions - Where does this Leave your Data?
For more information about the conference, please visit www.eyefortravel.com/smartdata
The 2017 event will be co-located with EyeforTravel's Digital Strategies for Travel 2016. Attendees to the Smart Travel Data conference will get full access to the Digital Strategies event as well as all the common networking events.
For more information, please contact Leo Langford (leo@eyefortravel.com)
