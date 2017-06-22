Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP®) has announced plans for a new educational session on Chinese travelers during next week's HITEC Toronto. The session will be organized by HFTP's allied association, China Hospitality Technology Alliance (CHTA), and is scheduled for Thursday, June 29, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Ontario Canada.

The HITEC super session, "How Chinese Travelers Are Reshaping Global Travel," will discuss how the booming Chinese economy is affecting the global tourism market. China is continues to grow globally in the areas of tourism and travel, and is a leader in the world outbound travel market. Leading this panel will be the following hospitality experts:

David Sun , general manager at BTG Homeinns Hotel Group as well as chairman & CEO at Homeinns Hotel Group.

, general manager at BTG Homeinns Hotel Group as well as chairman & CEO at Homeinns Hotel Group. Chenjie Hu , vice president at Alibaba.

, vice president at Alibaba. Michael Levie, CHTP , founder and COO at citizenM and HFTP Global Secretary.

, founder and COO at citizenM and HFTP Global Secretary. Marco Trecroce , SVP & CIO at Four Seasons Hotel and Resorts.

, SVP & CIO at Four Seasons Hotel and Resorts. Monika Nerger , CIO at Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group and a 2017 inductee into the HFTP International Hospitality Technology Hall of Fame.

, CIO at Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group and a 2017 inductee into the HFTP International Hospitality Technology Hall of Fame. Fiona Dou , CIO, tourism and commercial group at FOSUN GROUP.

, CIO, tourism and commercial group at FOSUN GROUP. Reno Wang, director at Alibaba.

"HFTP is once again proud to partner with CHTA," said HFTP CEO Frank Wolfe, CAE. "This session will discuss key factors happening in today's global travel industry, and provide attendees with knowledge of how to effectively meet the needs of this growing market."

The partnership between HFTP and CHTA ensures the visibility of both associations at industry events. Event attendees benefit from the partnership as they are able to meet with representatives from CHTA at HITEC, as well as HFTP representatives at CHTA's Global Conference. HITEC, produced by HFTP, is the world's largest hospitality technology show and CHTA is recognized as the authoritative resource for hospitality technology in the Greater China and Asia region.

"I am honored to return to HITEC on behalf of the CHTA committee, and to have top industry leadership of both Chinese and Western sitting in one room to share the ideas and opportunities of Chinese Travelers made globally," said Jing Zhu, chairperson at CHTA. "CHTA and HFTP both work to improve the global hospitality industry, and together we continue to make a difference."

This year's larger North American event HITEC Toronto, HFTP's second HITEC of 2017, will take place from June 26-29 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Ontario Canada. HITEC Dubai, the third and final HITEC of 2017, will take place from November 14-15 at the Conrad Dubai in Dubai, UAE in partnership with Naseba. In 2018, HFTP will bring back HITEC Amsterdam on April 11-14 in addition to HITEC Houston on June 26-29.

For more information about HITEC and HFTP's other global activities, contact the HFTP Meetings & Special Events Department at education@hftp.org or visit www.hftp.org and www.hftp.org/hitec/. For more information on CHTA, please contact Jing Zhu at jing.zhu@chta.com.cn. Stay updated with HFTP and HITEC on social media for conference updates: HFTP Connect; HITEC Bytes; HFTP Club Bytes; HFTP Finance Bytes; HFTP News; Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter; Instagram; YouTube; Flickr.

About HITEC

HITEC is the world's largest and oldest hospitality technology exposition and conference brand. HITEC offers a unique combination of top-notch education, and brings together the brightest minds and hottest technologies from across the globe to one place. The unparalleled event offers attendees essential education, access to top hospitality technology industry experts and the resources to find cost-effective ways to improve company bottom lines. Combined with the intimate opportunities to connect with fellow professionals, HITEC has everything to enhance your career.

Historically hosted annually in a different city throughout the United States, HFTP decided to break tradition in 2017 by hosting three HITEC events all taking place outside of U.S. borders– in Toronto, Amsterdam and Dubai. This will be the first time the global association's largest HITEC event – featuring thousands of hospitality professionals from around the world – will take place outside of the U.S. In 2017, HFTP is producing its larger HITEC Toronto as well as two additional, inaugural HITEC events: HITEC Amsterdam and HITEC Dubai.

For more information about HITEC and HFTP's other global activities, contact the HFTP Meetings & Special Events Department at education@hftp.org or visit www.hftp.org and www.hftp.org/hitec. Download the HFTP/HITEC media kit via the HFTP website.

About HFTP

Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP) is an international, nonprofit hospitality association, headquartered in Austin, Texas, USA, that uniquely understands the industry's problems. HFTP has members and stakeholders across the globe. HFTP assists its members in finding solutions to industry problems more efficiently than any organization via its expert networks, research, conferences such as HITEC and certification programs. HFTP also owns the world's only hospitality specific search engine, PineappleSearch.com. HFTP is recognized as the spokes group for the finance and technology segment of the hospitality industry. For more information about HFTP, email membership@hftp.org or download the HFTP/HITEC media kit via the HFTP website.

About CHTA

CHTA is a non-profit organization with a strong focus on leading-edge Chinese technologies, which aims to set global standards in servicing both Chinese and international hotel chains. CHTA is a vehicle through which Western technologies can be effectively deployed to properties in China, not only international chains but also local Chinese groups. CHTA consists of a group of leading hoteliers and technology vendors that strive to bring the true value of technology to hotel guests and the business. CHTA is strongly supported by numerous volunteers from both membership companies and non-membership individuals.

Contact

Jessica Blankenship

Public Relations Manager

Send Email