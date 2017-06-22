Midas Hospitality Selects Broadvine to Optimize their Portfolio Performance
"Midas Hospitality is an innovator in our industry and recognized the value in partnering with our organization to optimize the performance of their portfolio," said Shawn Barber, CEO of Broadvine. "Broadvine's mission is to enable our partners to deliver an exceptional guest experience by eliminating the time and frustration associated with aggregating and manipulating data into reports and insights."
"Broadvine's suite of modules will enable us to easily assess our performance and operational efficiencies, enabling our team to drive profitability while spending more time with our guests," said Jim Brueggermann, CFO of Midas Hospitality. "Using technology to improve our results to our ownership partners and delivering an exceptional guest experience is key to our continued growth and success."
About Midas Hospitality
Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality has developed, opened and currently manages numerous properties including 30 hotels in 14 states. The company serves global brands including Hilton, IHG, Marriott, and Starwood. Midas was recently awarded Marriott's prestigious Horizon Award for demonstrated excellence in portfolio operations and development of new properties. Midas Hospitality's headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo. For more information, call (314) 692-0100 or visit http://www.midashospitality.com.
Contact
Stephanie Hall
VP Sales & Marketing
Phone: 919 227 3766
Send Email
About Broadvine
Broadvine delivers hospitality business insights to hotel management companies and ownership groups to help them increase profitability and operational efficiencies across their hotels. Broadvine"s software-as-a-service application consists of Reporting, Forecasting, Labor, and Expense Management modules – providing a robust and flexible platform. Broadvine integrates data from multiple PMS, Accounting, and Labor sources to deliver real-time insights and analysis to our users. Broadvine is leveraged by 25 management companies and nearly 1000 properties worldwide. For more information, visit www.broadvine.com.