Raleigh, NC – Broadvine, a leader in Business Intelligence and Analytics software for the hospitality industry, announced today that it is implementing its cloud-based application to optimize hotel portfolio performance for Midas Hospitality, one of the premier hospitality management groups in the Midwest.

Broadvine's application delivers robust Business Intelligence insights via Reporting, Forecasting, Labor and Expense Management to hotel management companies worldwide. By consolidating data from various PMS, benchmarking and labor systems, in combination with their accounting platform, Midas will be able to easily view and analyze data to make quicker, more profitable decisions.

"Midas Hospitality is an innovator in our industry and recognized the value in partnering with our organization to optimize the performance of their portfolio," said Shawn Barber, CEO of Broadvine. "Broadvine's mission is to enable our partners to deliver an exceptional guest experience by eliminating the time and frustration associated with aggregating and manipulating data into reports and insights."

"Broadvine's suite of modules will enable us to easily assess our performance and operational efficiencies, enabling our team to drive profitability while spending more time with our guests," said Jim Brueggermann, CFO of Midas Hospitality. "Using technology to improve our results to our ownership partners and delivering an exceptional guest experience is key to our continued growth and success."

About Midas Hospitality

Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality has developed, opened and currently manages numerous properties including 30 hotels in 14 states. The company serves global brands including Hilton, IHG, Marriott, and Starwood. Midas was recently awarded Marriott's prestigious Horizon Award for demonstrated excellence in portfolio operations and development of new properties. Midas Hospitality's headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo. For more information, call (314) 692-0100 or visit http://www.midashospitality.com.

