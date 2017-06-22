HOUSTON and DORTMUND, Germany -- Sceptre Hospitality Resources, SHR, a leading provider of advanced distribution technology and creator of the best-in-class central reservations system, Windsurfer® CRS, has partnered with global property management system (PMS) innovator, protel hotelsoftware, to bring hoteliers and their guests an enhanced booking experience by way of a unique predictive analytics data interface.

This agreement, which gives SHR access to protel's 14,000 global hotel clients' transaction and preference data, makes the company the first CRS provider to have such deep data integration via a service bus concept, enabling them to, in turn, offer their hotel clients highly-relevant data before, during, and after the guest experience.

"At SHR, we are firm believers that more sophisticated system integrations are needed to help simplify the confusing swirl of hospitality technologies currently on the market," said Drew Rosser, VP of Sales for SHR. "The team at protel has taken this belief, kicked it up to the next level, and acted on it. We are very excited to see the innovative solutions that will undoubtedly come out of this common vision."

Development of protel's Genius analytics platform started in March of this year, making protel the first company in its field to bring this technology to market. "No one else but protel is doing this, and this is the first time any CRS vendor has gained access to predictive analytics information generated by the entire hospitality ecosystem," said Linda Vallner, VP of Business Development for protel. "It's really the future of PMS meets the future of the CRS."

Traditionally, the CRS and PMS talk to each other via a point-to-point interface. The protel system provides a multi-point connection to the entire hospitality ecosystem via its enterprise service bus, protel.I/O. The service bus extracts data from the PMS as well as from other vendors such as restaurants, spas, and any other connected systems. It stores the data in its data warehouse, protel Genius. Genius then analyzes the data and feeds only the most relevant guest intel and upsell recommendation data back. This can be delivered at every guest touchpoint using what is known as "whisper" technology. Subscribing systems such as the CRS can then pull these focused recommendations for booking, stay, and post-booking purposes, providing hoteliers with not only vital guest preference and spend information, but also calculated recommendations to create a more personalized and engaging guest experience.

The protel team has been providing PMS services to the market for 22 years in over 90 countries throughout Europe and Asia, garnering deep PMS knowledge over that period. "We were one of the first hospitality vendors to realize that traditional interfaces could not provide the high levels of integration and data sharing needed to drive the unique levels of guest recognition that will delight today's savvy traveler. We wanted to work with an agile, like-minded CRS Partner," said Pete Simpson, SVP of Global Business Technology for protel. "With SHR's technical prowess and reputation for embracing only the best of the new, we knew we'd found a great match."

The company plans to introduce the new system at HITEC Toronto next week at a special Consultant Briefing breakfast held in, of all places, a bank vault. "We've all been to our share of breakfast briefings before, and a unique product calls for a unique venue," said Vallner. "We believe our technology is dead on the money, and we want our guests to come away understanding that it's true."

About SHR

SHR is a leading provider of advanced tools and services that help hotels execute their best distribution strategy while delighting guests and optimizing profitability. The technical maturity of SHR—having built not one but two Central Reservations Systems (CRS)—is second to none. In addition to serving thousands of properties around the globe with Windsurfer® CRS as well as the Internet Booking Engine, TopSail™, the company also provides Revenue Management for Hire to brands, chains, and management companies. SHR brings hoteliers the best in nimble technology, intelligently supported by tested industry experts—keeping hotels competitive.

For more information, please visit www.shr.global.

SHR is the trade name for Sceptre Hospitality Resources, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company.

Media Contacts

protel hotelsoftware

Jeremy Armes, VP of Marketing & PR

Email: jeremy.armes@protel.net

Phone: +49 231.915.930

http://www.protel.io/

SHR

Jason Emanis, VP of Marketing

Email: jemanis@shr.global

Phone: 713.333.9944

https://shr.global/