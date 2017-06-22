MSI Solutions and SiteMinder today announce a partnership that sees MSI's CloudPM™ property management system integrated with SiteMinder's industry-leading distribution platform. The partnership, which comes days ahead of HITEC 2017 in Toronto, provides a fully-automated solution for mutual hotel customers to distribute their rooms online.

Mark Loyd, President at MSI Solutions, says the partnership provides freedom for the modern hotelier and the opportunity to discover untapped revenue streams.

"With the growing complexity of online bookings for hotels, it was important for us to find a partner that could simplify distribution for our customers," says Mr Loyd.

"The ease-of-use provided by SiteMinder's distribution platform made it a perfect fit and we are excited that CloudPM™ hotel users now have another tool in their kit to maximize revenue and profitability. The integration of our cloud-based technology gives hoteliers a competitive advantage, particularly in the independent space."

As the leading cloud platform for online room inventory and rate management, SiteMinder allows hotels to offer availability across all their distribution channels and immediately update inventory when a booking is made. For hotel users of CloudPM™, the real-time, two-way integration of SiteMinder's platform into the property management system removes manual entry, reduces the risk of overbookings and lowers the cost of guest acquisition.

Fig Cakar, Managing Director – the Americas at SiteMinder, says, "The past few decades have seen the front desk evolve from being a physical table to cloud-based software. SiteMinder's partnership with MSI is recognition of that change and our belief that automation is not only effective, but accessible to all hoteliers who want nothing more than to get back to their top focus and that is taking care of guests, not technology."

CloudPM™ forms part of the TrūCloud™ platform and is the latest addition to MSI's suite of property management systems used by more than 5,800 hotels across North America. TrūCloud™ enables MSI's suite of highly-capable yet easy-to-use cloud services such as CloudPM™ property management, the EMV-ready CloudPay™ card processing solution, and CloudEnterprise™ scalable, centralized reporting and management for multi-property owners and management companies.

About MSI Solutions

MSI Solutions is a leading supplier of premise and cloud-based hotel technology and guest service solutions since 1990. With an installed customer base of more than 5,800 hotel properties throughout North America, MSI is a one-source solutions provider of fully-integrated hotel technology services. MSI's solutions include property management, CRS connectivity, and secure credit card processing built on our TrūCloud™ platform, as well as premise-based WinPM property management, WinSAM sales & catering, and NiteVision property management systems. For more information, visit msisolutions.com.

About SiteMinder

As the leading cloud platform for hotels, SiteMinder allows hotels to attract, reach and convert guests across the globe. We serve hotels of all sizes with award-winning solutions for independents and groups alike, wherever they are in the world.

SiteMinder's products include The Channel Manager, the industry's leading online distribution platform; TheBookingButton, a wholly-branded booking engine for direct bookings via the web, mobile or social; Canvas, the intelligent website creator for independent hoteliers; Prophet, the real-time market intelligence solution that takes the guesswork out of pricing rooms; and GDS by SiteMinder, a single-point of entry to a six-figure network of travel agents and the world's major global distribution systems. With more than 26,000 hotel customers and 550 of the industry's top connectivity providers as our partners, today we have presence in more than 160 countries on six continents. For more information, visit www.siteminder.com.

