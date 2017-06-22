Toronto – Bartech, a world leader in profit-generating automatic minibar solutions for the hospitality industry, is set to present hoteliers with the latest advances in minibar ingenuity and design at HITEC 2017. Taking place June 26 - 29, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Canada, attendees at this year's HITEC will have the opportunity to learn about Bartech's industry renowned DD46 (double door) minibar and Neotray in-room vending solution at booth #1420, as well as the company's full range of industry leading products recognized for their cost saving and revenue enhancing abilities.

A global leader in advanced minibar solutions for the hospitality industry, Bartech solutions provide hoteliers with diverse offerings in sensor technology, minibar to server communication, software innovations, and customizable minibar design. Capable of catering to virtually any property need, the flexible design of the Bartech DD46 serves to demonstrate how hotels can provide guests with the convenience of an in-room fridge for personal items, while still allowing the property to benefit from in-room sales. Offering a storage space totaling 70 liters and 2.5 cubic feet, the DD46 provides a left side that is fully automated with micro-switch and magnetic sensors capable of tracking any items removed and consumed. All purchases are instantly posted to a guest's profile via Bartech's proprietary management software, ensuring a hotelier's ability to charge accordingly and restock efficiently. Along with a right side that is left empty for a guest's own items, the DD46 can also be offered with a top dry selection space. In addition, its appearance can be customized to meet any hotel design need.

"As a solution that is present in more than 10,000 guestrooms around the globe, the DD46 is a symbol of Bartech's ability to custom tailor minibar platforms in a way that exceeds hotelier expectations in reducing costs and boosting revenues," said Bartech president and CEO Mario Agrario. "We are extremely pleased to provide HITEC attendees with an opportunity to see how the DD46 and other Bartech solutions such as the Neotray, can serve a vital role in ensuring complete guest satisfaction."

Further strengthening Bartech's role as the hospitality industry's most innovative provider of minibar and in-room consumable solutions, the Neotray provides hoteliers with a convenient and efficient method of offering non-refrigerated items to guests. As with other Bartech innovations, the Neotray also allows properties to automatically post charges to a guest's folio in real time via the PMS, reducing overhead costs and enhancing the likelihood of guest purchases through the ability to offer items at lower prices. Equipped with a transparent lid that automatically unlocks by the guest's cash\credit status , the Neotray offers three rows each consisting of five sensors. Up to 15 small products or five 375mm bottles can be provided to guests. As another example of Bartech's commitment to maintaining a hotel's unique style, the Neotray is available with either a clear, frosted or tinted window lid. Hoteliers also have the option of printing a logo or other brand design on the lid, and can choose from a range of virtually limitless side panel options that include leather, stainless steel, cloth or wood veneer looks.

For more information about Bartech and their comprehensive range of automatic minibar solutions, please visit Booth #1420 during HITEC, contact Bruno Agrario at +1 702-335-2318, email bruno@bartech.com or visit www.bartech.com.

