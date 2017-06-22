Bartech to Showcase Cutting Edge Hotel Minibar Design and Technology at HITEC 2017
Global leader and pioneer in minibar design to demonstrate its Neotray and DD46 solutions, among product portfolio recognized for efficiency and revenue enhancement.
"As a solution that is present in more than 10,000 guestrooms around the globe, the DD46 is a symbol of Bartech's ability to custom tailor minibar platforms in a way that exceeds hotelier expectations in reducing costs and boosting revenues," said Bartech president and CEO Mario Agrario. "We are extremely pleased to provide HITEC attendees with an opportunity to see how the DD46 and other Bartech solutions such as the Neotray, can serve a vital role in ensuring complete guest satisfaction."
Further strengthening Bartech's role as the hospitality industry's most innovative provider of minibar and in-room consumable solutions, the Neotray provides hoteliers with a convenient and efficient method of offering non-refrigerated items to guests. As with other Bartech innovations, the Neotray also allows properties to automatically post charges to a guest's folio in real time via the PMS, reducing overhead costs and enhancing the likelihood of guest purchases through the ability to offer items at lower prices. Equipped with a transparent lid that automatically unlocks by the guest's cash\credit status , the Neotray offers three rows each consisting of five sensors. Up to 15 small products or five 375mm bottles can be provided to guests. As another example of Bartech's commitment to maintaining a hotel's unique style, the Neotray is available with either a clear, frosted or tinted window lid. Hoteliers also have the option of printing a logo or other brand design on the lid, and can choose from a range of virtually limitless side panel options that include leather, stainless steel, cloth or wood veneer looks.
For more information about Bartech and their comprehensive range of automatic minibar solutions, please visit Booth #1420 during HITEC, contact Bruno Agrario at +1 702-335-2318, email bruno@bartech.com or visit www.bartech.com.
With hundreds of thousands of minibars installed in more than 60 countries, Bartech has been selected by many of the most prestigious hotel chains and independent properties worldwide. With an in-house R&D department and worldwide customer support, Bartech is dedicated to continuously enhancing product design, software and system integration with the latest technologies, in order to meet the growing needs of the industry for increased profit and efficiency. For more information, please visit www.bartech.com.