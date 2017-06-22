Starting with the Palmeraie Palace - the group's flagship hotel – iRiS will be providing a responsive solution to enable guests to have hotel and brand information at their fingertips. This impressive service is available for any guest device: smartphone, tablet and laptop.

Palmeraie Resorts are looking to embrace technology to engage their already tech- advanced guests. iRiS have created a Web and Mobile app for Palmeraie Palace which will present hotel information digitally, with stunning imagery and enabling guests to order F&B and make service requests. At the heart of going digital, is to make the guest feel comfortable and this is demonstrated by the hotel offering the solution not only on any guest device but also in three different languages: English, French and Arabic.

"We see this as a new way to engage with our guests, by empowering them whilst taking guest interaction to a new level. Guests can use our digital concierge to look up details for our facilities, order through the app, everything will be in the guest's hands. We selected iRiS as our technology partner as their impressive platform will enable us to be at the cutting edge whilst allowing us to proceed at our own pace." said General Manager, Patrick Lebufnoir.

iRiS is the leading and the largest guest experience enterprise platform provider, serving the hospitality industry with a suite of solutions that customers can access using their library of API's or via 'out of the box' product applications.

"As previous hoteliers ourselves, we have created this - a complete and visionary hospitality package that thinks and functions in the way that 21st Century software should. We are proud to complement Palmeraie Resorts excellent service and partner with such a prestigious brand. We look forward to working together to provide something really special for their guests." commented Jason Jefferys, CEO at iRiS.

About iRiS Software Systems:

iRiS is a global leading enterprise applications platform provider, creating innovative mobile and web solutions for the hospitality industry. iRiS's multi-tenanted, cloud-hosted Guest Experience Platform (GXP®) increases revenue, reduces costs and improves the end-to-end guest experience for hotels in any language. At the heart of the platform is integrations, with most major hotel back-end systems and third party providers such as door-lock providers, already integrated to, with constant ongoing development. More than 3,000 hotels and restaurants worldwide choose to work with iRiS for their ability to deliver tomorrow's guest experience, today.

Palmeraie Resorts Marrakech is a true destination for leisure and business in the heart of the Palm grove of Marrakech standing over 230 hectares. Palmeraie Resorts offers distinct environments; the mythic Palmeraie Palace and the very trendy 5-star Hotel du Golf. The Resort features also a conference center "Palmeraie Conference Center", a sumptuous Spa of 5000 sqm "The PalmSpa & Fitness", a 27- hole golf course "The PalmGolf Marrakech Palmeraie" and exciting entertainment for kids and adults. The multiple dining venues offers local and international cuisine – as well as a variety of unique bars concepts.

