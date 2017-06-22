OpenTravel Alliance publishes Ground Transportation 2.0 Standard to enable connectivity as it continues to provide standards and tools to enable seamless end-to-end consumer experiences.

Susanne Auinger of Deutsche Bahn shared, "Ground Transportation 2.0 was designed by OpenTravel Alliance members and industry partners from all over the world with the goal of improving travelers' encounters with ground transportation."

The 2.0 model is an open source messaging standard that bridges the distribution gap and creates more opportunities for bookings. It automatically generates both XML and JSON messaging, which provides the ability to implement both robust applications and lightweight messaging for mobile capability. The 2.0 standard was built to propel the 1.0 technology to the next level and continue to meet user needs.

The Ground Transportation 2.0 Standard was commissioned for development by a group of companies who will also be some of the first adopters. This dynamic group made up the Project Team who represents various parts of the transit, ground passenger transportation, travel, tourism and leisure industries and includes companies such as Amadeus, City Rama, Deutsche Bahn, LinksRez, M2C Masai, SuperShuttle, Travelport and TTI.

"Ground Transportation is the second new 2.0 standard from OpenTravel Alliance in 2017, and we have more planned for the year," explained Sandy Angel, Specifications Manager for OpenTravel Alliance. "We are continuing to develop standards that work across multiple sectors so companies have the best tools possible to meet their business objectives and serve their customers. We invite hospitality and travel industry partners to join OpenTravel Alliance and its members to create and implement standards to increase distribution and meet the needs of today's tech-savvy consumers."

In addition to publishing Golf and Ground Transportation 2.0 Standards in 2017, OpenTravel Alliance met earlier this month to work on the development and launch of its Hotel 2.0 Standard. The meeting was attended by member companies including Ajontech, Best Western, Disney, IHG, Hyatt, Marriott and Travelport, and took place in Washington D.C. from May 31 to June 2.

"We had a great turnout and there was strong engagement from our peers in the industry," stated Lorie Grant from InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG). "The team completed the data libraries specific to hotel stays, which is the key piece for the hospitality vertical to use the 2.0 specifications. I am excited to announce the 2.0 specifications will publish later this year, and for how we can use them to drive efficiencies with our OpenTravel Alliance and GDS partners."

For more information on OpenTravel Alliance's 2.0 Standards, please contact Sandy Angel (Sandy.Angel@Opentravel.org) of OpenTravel Alliance.

