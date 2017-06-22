Koloa Landing Resort at Poipu Selects Agilysys Solution Suite to Streamline F&B Operations and Enhance Guest Service
Luxury Property Implements Point-of-Sale, Payment Gateway Solutions
"We wanted technology that would strengthen the property's entire food and beverage operation, and the Agilysys solutions offered the functionality and flexibility we required," said Erik Hosseinioun, project manager at Azul Hospitality Group, which manages Koloa Landing Resort. "The combination of InfoGenesis fixed and mobile POS solutions will enable us to offer a quality experience in a variety of settings, particularly poolside, while rGuest Pay will reduce the risks associated with credit card acceptance. Together, these solutions will streamline efficiency, increase revenue opportunities and enable the resort's food and beverage staff to personalize their engagement with guests."
Koloa Landing Resort is using the following Agilysys solutions:
- InfoGenesis POS ─ an award-winning, comprehensive point-of-sale system that combines easy-to-use terminal and tablet touchscreen applications with industry-leading offline capabilities. Designed for multi-unit and complex operations, InfoGenesis POS features real-time reporting, support for flexible menu types, and multi-language capabilities that drive service flexibility and increase operational efficiency. The system easily manages any combination of food, beverage and retail services, and integrates with other Agilysys applications and a wide variety of third-party offerings.
- InfoGenesis Flex ─ Agilysys' mobility solution that offers full point-of-sale functionality delivered on a convenient tablet device. InfoGenesis Flex provides signature capture, adaptable kitchen and receipt printing for large service areas, and a feature-rich mobile experience for foodservice operations. The solution is designed to keep revenue flowing in the most demanding high-volume environments, and its powerful offline capabilities ensure uninterrupted performance, even where Wi-Fi connectivity is inconsistent.
- rGuest Pay ─ the Agilysys payment gateway that enables complete and secure payment processing. rGuest Pay leverages one of the few payment offerings that includes: validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE), which securely encrypts cardholder data while drastically reducing annual PCI audit costs; a Payment Information Proxy (PIP) that secures data arriving via e-commerce interfaces; robust tokenization, which eliminates storage of cardholder data; and a full range of fixed and mobile EMV-ready payment devices that ensure compliance with new card security regulations.
"Our comprehensive and feature-rich point-of-sale and payment gateway solutions address some of the top concerns of food and beverage delivery — convenience, speed of service and security," said Jan Larsen, senior director of product management and strategy at Agilysys. "InfoGenesis and InfoGenesis Flex combine comprehensive functionality with maximum flexibility to ensure fast and efficient service, while rGuest Pay safeguards sensitive guest cardholder data. This technology will work together to help Koloa Landing Resort streamline its F&B operation, maximize profitability and deliver world-class guest service."
Koloa Landing Resort at Poipu is located on 21 acres on Kauai's sunny south shore. The property features 306 deluxe villa and studio accommodations, luxury spa, fitness center, bar and grill, and three lagoon pools, including a 350,000-gallon signature pool with waterfalls, a waterslide and a swim-through grotto. The resort also boasts 28,000 square feet of event space, including 16,000 square feet of outdoor space with ocean views. Koloa Landing Resort is a member of Marriott International's Autograph Collection and is managed by Azul Hospitality Group in San Diego.
