Room Mate Hotels, the Spanish global company founded and chaired by Kike Sarasola has opened a new hotel in Barcelona to continue its expansion in Europe, following the launch of three hotels in Italy and one in the Netherlands. Room Mate Hotels, which hosted more than 1 million guests in 2016, opens with Gerard its fifth hotel in Barcelona and the 22nd in the world.

In line with its philosophy that the best way to travel is as staying with friends, every Room Mate Hotel has a person's name and a completely different personality. In this case, the project bears the signature of the acclaimed Chilean interior designer Jaime Beriestain, recognized in Spain as the best interior designer of the year (2016). He maintained the building's traditional Eixample essence and combined it with updated elements, art pieces, designer furniture, and fine materials. With a revolutionary design, Room Mate Gerard is a place where everything can happen.

The Room Mate Gerard Hotel is located right in the heart of Barcelona, only three minutes away from Plaça Catalunya and a short walk from El Born and the Gothic Quarter. As to facilities, the hotel boasts 66 rooms, including a gym, lobby bar, rooftop pool and sundeck, meeting rooms, and free Wi-Fi throughout the hotel. In addition, Gerard will offer two of the most outstanding Room Mate seals: breakfast served until noon and WiMate (free Wi-Fi throughout the city).

Room Mate Hotels was born in 2005 with Room Mate Mario as its first establishment in Madrid and currently has 21 more with presence in Milan, Florence, Amsterdam, New York, Miami, Mexico City, Istanbul, Madrid, Barcelona, Salamanca, Malaga and Granada. Last year, Room Mate Hotels increased revenues by 35%.

Its founder and president, Kike Sarasola, is one of the best known and recognized entrepreneur in Spain. After succeeding as an Olympic equestrian and working in different business sectors, Sarasola is currently a reference of innovation and creativity in the hotel industry. "Room Mate is more than hotels, it is a philosophy. We want to continue giving unique experiences to our clients and now we are focused on expanding our presence in the U.S. We already have three hotels in the country, two in Miami and one in New York, and the great results have led us to commit to this growing market." Sarasola said.

In the context of its expansion strategy, Room Mate plans to inaugurate eight hotels in the next two years in cities like Rotterdam, London or Paris.