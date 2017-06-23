Next Story Group, a company reimagining urban spaces, today announces Kafnu. Synthesizing the best aspects of co-working, co-living, hotel, retail and private club, Kafnu is a blended space designed for the new generation of creators, from entrepreneurs to remote workers to artists to global nomads. Two Kafnu urban community hubs will open in Hong Kong and Taipei before the end of 2017.

Kafnu is named after a village in India where people go to start Himalayan hikes; a basecamp so to speak. Just like travelers go to Kafnu to begin their real journeys, Kafnu wants its spaces to be the basecamp for entrepreneurs, creators, and artists on their metaphorical journeys.

Each Kafnu location will organically develop into a unique community for both locals and visitors. Kafnu's facilities include shared work spaces, meeting rooms, communal lounges and kitchen areas, private sleep pods, gymnasium with personal trainers, and a craft whisky bar.

Morris Sim, Chief Marketing Officer of Next Story Group said, "The new generations in Asia live in shades of gray: working, playing, living, learning, and resting all blend together in their worlds. Kafnu is a concept designed precisely for their lifestyles. They have different needs, so we built a different space just for them."

With their diverse technology, media, and creative communities, Hong Kong and Taipei were ideal cities for the first Kafnu shared spaces. For pioneering entrepreneurs, start-up businesses and likeminded individuals, location is critical to success, with Kafnu Hong Kong and Kafnu Taipei ideally positioned within their respective cities. In Hong Kong, Kafnu will open within the luxury Kerry Hotel in the Hung Hom area of Kowloon, while in Taipei, Kafnu will occupy a 12-story building in the vibrant Songshan neighbourhood, just three-minutes drive from the city airport.

"Kerry Hotel Hong Kong is delighted to partner with Next Story Group to bring Kafnu's shared space concept to life. It perfectly complements our hotel's lifestyle and meeting facilities and will benefit both our hotel guests and the local community," commented Nicholas Smith, General Manager of Kerry Hotel, Hong Kong.

To launch its first two locations, Kafnu invites talented entrepreneurs, hoteliers, chefs, bartenders, fitness gurus, or anyone with a particular talent to audition to run and operate its Hong Kong and Taipei spaces. With multiple positions to design, sell, cook, mix, manage, and strategize, Kafnu is empowering local creators and artists in Hong Kong and Taiwan to define its spaces, offering total cash subsidies of up to $250,000 USD to those selected. For more details and to submit an audition, visit www.kafnu.com.

