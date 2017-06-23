MCLEAN, Va. – In time for busy summer travel season, Hampton by Hilton launched 'Real Travel,' a new marketing campaign inspired by the very real travel occasions most travelers experience on the majority of their trips.

Hampton by Hilton's new campaign breaks away from the category's sea of sameness, which traditionally features unattainable, unrealistic travel experiences. This new advertising approach, featuring relatable reasons for trips like visiting relatives, meeting with clients and traveling with children's sports teams, aligns with recent findings that 71 percent of travelers prefer advertising that shows people and lifestyles that reflect the life they have now versus the life they aspire to have (Kantar Futures 2016 Marketplace Monitor). Hampton by Hilton's refreshing take on why and how people really hit the road looks to encourage guests to make the most of their time and these 'obli-cations.'

Across a balanced mix of cross-platform media, social, digital and public relations tactics, 'Real Travel' uses light-hearted humor to connect with people, and a recognizable song, "Steal My Sunshine" by Len, to help the spots be memorable and linked to Hampton by Hilton.

"'Real Travel' offers a fresh perspective that travelers can genuinely identify with," said Amy Martin Ziegenfuss, vice president, global marketing, focused service brands, Hilton. "The new campaign message complements Hampton by Hilton's inclusive and authentic spirit, and showcases how our hotel team members can make our guests' visits that much better."

Hampton by Hilton is teaming up with Second City Works, the innovative business service arm of the famed Second City to launch the campaign with a laugh. Talented improv masters will bring real travelers' stories to life live on Hampton by Hilton's Facebook page on August 2, 2017 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. CST for east and west coast viewing. A series of humorous video vignettes and social-rich content created by Second City Works will be unveiled seasonally.

The laughter will continue all year long with Real Travel stories shared by a community of travel influencers and Hampton team members using the #RealTravel hashtag. At the property level, Hampton by Hilton team members will be engaged and rewarded when they help make real travelers' days better under a new 'Real Travel Heroes' recognition program.

The campaign's key themes center on business, family and sports travel to align with Hampton by Hilton guests' lifestyles and the majority of Real Travel obli-cations, as seen in the 'Flag Dancing' and 'Names' spots. The campaign also combines the mass reach of national TV with the efficiency and hypertargeting capabilities of digital video to reach consumers across multiple national and digital TV and radio touchpoints, such as Hulu, CBS, CNN, Vevo, Sirius and ESPN. This year marks Hampton by Hilton's 10th year as the presenting sponsor of the ESPN Saturday Night Game, which will be supported with social and digital extensions. Hampton by Hilton developed the integrated campaign in collaboration with GSD&M for creative, rbb Communications for public relations and marketing, OMD for media buying across the U.S. and Slider in the EMEA region.

Whether traveling for pleasure or trying to turn a business trip into a much-needed getaway, guests at any of the more than 2,240 Hampton by Hilton locations around the world can rely on the brand's high-quality accommodations, features and amenities. Signature amenities include free, hot breakfast; On the Run™ breakfast bags; and free Wi-Fi in every room. Digital key access is also available at select properties. Each Hampton by Hilton hotel is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 14 distinct hotel brands.

Read more about Hampton by Hilton at hampton.com and news.hampton.com. Follow the conversation and share your real travel moments on social media using #RealTravel.