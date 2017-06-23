Hospitality advisory AETHOS Consulting Group shares insight on the psychological factors that limit the accuracy and usefulness of HR surveys and assessments. Dr. James Houran, Managing Director of AETHOS and author of the study discusses the "One Size Fits All" approach many assessments in the market use when providing feedback on applicants or incumbents.

In Houran's white paper, a sample personality evaluation is given to highlight how a candidate or hiring manager will accept vague and illegitimate feedback. The Barnum Effect is present when a person finds personal meaning in statements that could apply to many people. The Forer Effect finds that people tend to accept vague or overly general personality descriptions as uniquely applicable to them. Some of the more notable conclusions and recommendations in Houran's analysis include:

Hope, wishful thinking, vanity and the tendency to make sense out of experience are the most common explanations given for the Forer effect;

Item Response Theory (IRT) is the best practice approach for constructing, validating and scoring assessments;

Assessment systems should assist HR professionals by pointing to the right questions to be addressed in live behavioral interviews and follow-ups. They should further provide detailed, customized and actionable feedback and points of discussion to ensure maximum effectiveness;

Standardized assessments should always be in conjunction with both a behavioral interview and a process whereby a person's experience, education, qualifications, competence and trainability can be assessed.

"People tend to accept claims about themselves in proportion to their desire that these be true rather than in proportion to their objective accuracy," states Dr. Houran. People will psychologically "fill in the blanks" and provide a coherent picture of what is seen, heard and perceived, even though examination of evidence would reveal the data to be vague and inconsistent.

