AETHOS and 20|20 Assess Caution the Hospitality Industry about the 'Barnum Effect' in HR and Leadership Assessments
- Hope, wishful thinking, vanity and the tendency to make sense out of experience are the most common explanations given for the Forer effect;
- Item Response Theory (IRT) is the best practice approach for constructing, validating and scoring assessments;
- Assessment systems should assist HR professionals by pointing to the right questions to be addressed in live behavioral interviews and follow-ups. They should further provide detailed, customized and actionable feedback and points of discussion to ensure maximum effectiveness;
- Standardized assessments should always be in conjunction with both a behavioral interview and a process whereby a person's experience, education, qualifications, competence and trainability can be assessed.
"People tend to accept claims about themselves in proportion to their desire that these be true rather than in proportion to their objective accuracy," states Dr. Houran. People will psychologically "fill in the blanks" and provide a coherent picture of what is seen, heard and perceived, even though examination of evidence would reveal the data to be vague and inconsistent.
20|20 Assess, a wholly owned subsidiary of AETHOS Consulting Group, is the proprietary suite of hospitality-specific HR and leadership software for performance management. The 20|20 Assess surveys include: 20|20 Skills - a hospitality-specific competency assessment for use across the employment cycle and different employee levels; Employee Opinion Surveys - the industry-validated and benchmarked survey gauging integrity, partnership, entrepreneurship, service-branding and reality issues; and the 360-Degree Review - an evaluation that compares an individual's self-assessment to performance feedback from multiple sources.
