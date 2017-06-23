ISHC Now Accepting Nominations for the 2017 Rising Star Award Asia Pacific to be presented at HICAP
Candidates must meet the following criteria:
- 35 years of age or younger, born on or after 20 October 1981
- Have a minimum of five years in a hotel development and/or investment related field with a minimum of one year with the current company
- Recognized by leaders in the hospitality field as a rising star
- Currently living and working in the Asia Pacific region with a minimum of two years experience in the market
To nominate a candidate, please complete the nomination form. The deadline for submissions is on or before midnight HKT on 27 July 2017. Please note that all candidates need to be nominated by another person from within their organization or someone with direct work experience with the nominee.
Contact
Lauren Marshall
Senior Manager of Marketing & Membership Services
Phone: 678-735-9453
Send Email
About ISHC
The International Society of Hospitality Consultants is truly The Leading Source for Global Hospitality Expertise, represented by over two hundred of the industry"s most respected professionals from across six continents. Collectively, ISHC members provide expert services in over fifty functional areas and have specialized skills in virtually every segment of the hospitality industry. ISHC is dedicated to promoting the highest quality of professional consulting standards and practices for the hospitality industry. Candidates undergo a rigorous screening process, ensuring that all ISHC members have a reputation of integrity and are qualified by their experience, training and knowledge to develop and express sound judgment on industry issues. Additional information about the organisation, along with a directory of ISHC members, is available on the ISHC website at ishc.com.