The International Society of Hospitality Consultants (ISHC), in partnership with the Hotel Investment Conference Asia Pacific (HICAP) is now accepting nominations for the Rising Star Award Asia Pacific to be presented at HICAP on 20 October 2017 at the InterContinental Hong Kong.

Candidates must meet the following criteria:

35 years of age or younger, born on or after 20 October 1981

Have a minimum of five years in a hotel development and/or investment related field with a minimum of one year with the current company

Recognized by leaders in the hospitality field as a rising star

Currently living and working in the Asia Pacific region with a minimum of two years experience in the market

To nominate a candidate, please complete the nomination form. The deadline for submissions is on or before midnight HKT on 27 July 2017. Please note that all candidates need to be nominated by another person from within their organization or someone with direct work experience with the nominee.

Contact

Lauren Marshall

Senior Manager of Marketing & Membership Services

Phone: 678-735-9453

Send Email