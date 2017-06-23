Trainline.com, Heathrow Airport and App Annie talk app engagement
With mobile purchases on the rise, the travel industry is making great strides to be more relevant, but could we in the industry be doing more to engage the customer between trips? Could we use technology to predict user behaviour to remain relevant?
Experts joining us on the webinar include:
- Aurelie Genet, Head of Mobile Marketing, The Trainline.com
- Stephen Glenfield, Head of Digital, Heathrow Airport
- Paul Barnes, Territory Director, Northern Europe & Middle East, App Annie
We will be going in-depth on the issue of mobile engagement, what you could start doing today to ensure your users prefer you over the competition?
Here are the questions we will be addressing on the webinar:
- What is the industry best practice for App creation?
- Which are the must-track metrics to ensure an app is engaging your customer?
- Apps that sell v Apps that drive lifetime value – where do you spend your money?
- What is the future for travel apps?
For more information about the webinar, and to sign up, please click here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2354835431491173633
Note:
We will be recording the webinar and this will be sent to everyone who registers, so don't worry if you can't attend the webinar live.
