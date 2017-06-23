On July 3, 2017, leading experts from Trainline.com, Heathrow Airport and App Annie will come together to discuss the leading trends in mobile apps and how travel companies can use mobile to elevate their status to becoming the must-have travel companion.

Experts joining us on the webinar include:

Aurelie Genet, Head of Mobile Marketing, The Trainline.com

Stephen Glenfield, Head of Digital, ‎ Heathrow Airport

Paul Barnes, Territory Director, Northern Europe & Middle East, App Annie

We will be going in-depth on the issue of mobile engagement, what you could start doing today to ensure your users prefer you over the competition?

Here are the questions we will be addressing on the webinar:

What is the industry best practice for App creation?

Which are the must-track metrics to ensure an app is engaging your customer?

Apps that sell v Apps that drive lifetime value – where do you spend your money?

What is the future for travel apps?

Note:

We will be recording the webinar and this will be sent to everyone who registers, so don't worry if you can't attend the webinar live.

