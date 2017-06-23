The team behind famed restaurant Nobu has set about involving themselves in another branch of the hospitality industry – hotels and resorts. Fledgling brand Nobu Hotels is the brainchild of one of the most renowned names in cuisine, celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa, and his partners in the restaurant, including actor Robert DeNiro and chief executive officer Trevor Horwell, and the brand already have three properties open to the public – the Nobu Hotel Miami Beach, Nobu Hotel City of Dreams in Manila and Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace, Las Vegas. Many more properties are set to open this year, with June appearing to be a busy month, just in time for the holiday season. Hotels in London and Ibiza are set to open in June, while October will see Nobu Hotel properties open in Ridyah, Saudi Arabia. 2018 will see new hotels will open in Marbella, Los Cabos, Chicago and Toronto. The locations point to one of Nobu's missions to have properties in exotic destinations and in gateway cities.

The concept behind the brand is to create a "place to go and be seen". Their mission statement encapsulates the idea behind the hotel – "By "wrapping" the concept of a luxurious boutique hotel around energized public spaces, Nobu Hotels creates powerful stages for shared experiences of excitement and escapism. Featuring the best of everything with imaginative new restaurants, high-energy bars, relaxing rejuvenation, distinctive service, remarkable retail and an air of celebrity, Nobu Hotels will afford guests and privileged owners the most exclusive entry into unparalleled experiences that lay at the crossroads of innovation and imagination." Glamorous and always on trend, the collection of Nobu Hotels offers high-end service to discerning clients in premium locations. Drawing on over 20 years of experience traveling the world, the Nobu team create unique and dynamic hotel experiences driven by tastemakers.

Let's take a look at a few hotel projects by Nobu Hotels under construction or about to open:

Nobu Hotel Los Cabos

The signature Nobu Restaurant and Bar will be located on the beachfront of the Pacific Ocean, and the resort will also offer event and meeting space, a spa, retail stores and a variety of dining and lounging experiences. The hotel is located within the master development "Diamante Cabo San Lucas", together with the Hard Rock Hotel Cabo San Lucas.

Nobu Chicago Hotel & Restaurant

The Nobu Hotel will be situated in the vibrant area of Chicago's west loop at 854 W. Randolph Street and will feature a 10,000 square foot signature Nobu restaurant located on the ground level with an indoor and outdoor bar opening on to Randolph's famed Restaurant Row; an exquisite 3,000 square foot, multi-use suite available for private social functions and meeting space; an indoor pool; a state-of-the-art fitness center; spa treatment rooms; and a unique rooftop indoor and outdoor bar and lounge.

Nobu Hotel Shoreditch

Instinctive and informal, Nobu Hotel Shoreditch delivers a captivating and unique escape with the perfect balance of luxury, fun, craft and theater. The hotel's architecture utilizes innovative printed, layered glass, the highly reflective façade balances privacy and exposure, and interacts with its surroundings through the interplay of color, reflection and light.

