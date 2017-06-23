Nobu branches out from restaurants with Nobu Hotels
Let's take a look at a few hotel projects by Nobu Hotels under construction or about to open:
Nobu Hotel Los Cabos
The signature Nobu Restaurant and Bar will be located on the beachfront of the Pacific Ocean, and the resort will also offer event and meeting space, a spa, retail stores and a variety of dining and lounging experiences. The hotel is located within the master development "Diamante Cabo San Lucas", together with the Hard Rock Hotel Cabo San Lucas.
Nobu Chicago Hotel & Restaurant
The Nobu Hotel will be situated in the vibrant area of Chicago's west loop at 854 W. Randolph Street and will feature a 10,000 square foot signature Nobu restaurant located on the ground level with an indoor and outdoor bar opening on to Randolph's famed Restaurant Row; an exquisite 3,000 square foot, multi-use suite available for private social functions and meeting space; an indoor pool; a state-of-the-art fitness center; spa treatment rooms; and a unique rooftop indoor and outdoor bar and lounge.
Nobu Hotel Shoreditch
Instinctive and informal, Nobu Hotel Shoreditch delivers a captivating and unique escape with the perfect balance of luxury, fun, craft and theater. The hotel's architecture utilizes innovative printed, layered glass, the highly reflective façade balances privacy and exposure, and interacts with its surroundings through the interplay of color, reflection and light.
