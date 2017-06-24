HotelQuando Announces First Hotel Partnership in Miami
Brazilian hotel-by-the-hour booking platform signs 45+ hotel partners within months of U.S Launch
With its sights set on gaining 500 partners by the end of the year, HotelQuando is targeting busy U.S. travel hubs, including Miami, San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York, as well as properties near or within major airports. As part of their launch plans, the company is offering a "preferred partner" program to new members. The first 100 hotels to sign up for the platform will receive search rank priority during the first partnership year, a custom website equipped for sales by the hour and inclusion in special sales and press initiatives.
HotelQuando's platform is free of charge for partners and based on projections of a $200 daily rate. Partner hotels can generate over $100,000 in booking revenues and up to $30,000 in food and beverage revenues.
For more information and to become a Preferred Hotel partner, visit: http://www.hotelquando.com/en/be-our-partner
About HotelQuando
Founded in 2014 by Brazilian entrepreneurs Max Campos and Pedro Xavier, HotelQuando.com is an innovative online booking platform that overrides the concept of "daily rate" by allowing users to book a hotel for three, six, nine or twelve hour packages for an affordable price. With more than 600 hotels partners available throughout Brazil, the platform also allows users to choose check-in and check-out times. The company, which currently operates in Brazil and Colombia, launched in the US in March 2017.
