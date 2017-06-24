Miami, Florida: HotelQuando, an online booking site and App that allows consumers to instantly book hotel rooms by blocks of three, six, nine and twelve hours, announces its first hotel partnership in the Miami area. The platform joined forces with Pullman Miami Airport Hotel to service business travelers looking for accommodations near the Miami International Airport; a segment that has been increasing in the Latin American hub. HotelQuando announced its U.S. expansion in March and since has 45+ hotel partnerships across the country.

"This is a great accomplishment for us and an early indicator that we will be ahead of our forecast due to the incredible demand in the US market, says Founder Max Campos. "The partnerships we are forming will not only accelerate our growth, but are also an endorsement of the viability of our platform."

With its sights set on gaining 500 partners by the end of the year, HotelQuando is targeting busy U.S. travel hubs, including Miami, San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York, as well as properties near or within major airports. As part of their launch plans, the company is offering a "preferred partner" program to new members. The first 100 hotels to sign up for the platform will receive search rank priority during the first partnership year, a custom website equipped for sales by the hour and inclusion in special sales and press initiatives.

HotelQuando's platform is free of charge for partners and based on projections of a $200 daily rate. Partner hotels can generate over $100,000 in booking revenues and up to $30,000 in food and beverage revenues.

For more information and to become a Preferred Hotel partner, visit: http://www.hotelquando.com/en/be-our-partner

About HotelQuando

Founded in 2014 by Brazilian entrepreneurs Max Campos and Pedro Xavier, HotelQuando.com is an innovative online booking platform that overrides the concept of "daily rate" by allowing users to book a hotel for three, six, nine or twelve hour packages for an affordable price. With more than 600 hotels partners available throughout Brazil, the platform also allows users to choose check-in and check-out times. The company, which currently operates in Brazil and Colombia, launched in the US in March 2017.

