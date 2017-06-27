Avvio's VP of Sales and Marketing, Rich Tuckwell, is exhibiting at the HITEC Toronto on 26 - 29 June.

Rich will be representing Avvio, Europe's leading booking engine and digital agency for hotels and other accommodation providers, at Stand 2500 throughout the event and would love to meet you. Schedule a meeting or swing by the stand between sessions. He'll be more than happy to give you practical advice on how you can use cutting-edge technology and savvy digital marketing strategies to improve direct revenue and long-term guest loyalty.

He's looking forward to seeing you there, so don't hesitate to get in touch to schedule a meeting.

More about Avvio

Avvio is the premium booking platform and digital agency for hotels and serviced apartment providers. Founded in 2002, Avvio has grown year-on-year by developing cutting-edge technologies that enable accommodation providers to drive outstanding growth in direct bookings, while reducing their dependence on online travel agency channels. Find more about Avvio at www.avvio.com.

More about Rich

Rich Tuckwell is the Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Avvio and he's on a mission to revolutionise direct bookings in the hotel sector.

He does things differently, and it's always worked, so he's unlikely to change the formula now! With a successful background in sales, business acquisition and global new business development, Rich has worked in a wide and very diverse range of industries, starting in the communications software sector, before moving to the SaaS hospitality market. His work has been particularly focused around the UK, Europe and North America. Rich has also been recognised as one of the Top Extraordinary Minds in 2016 by HSMAI Europe.

Branding and marketing strategy has always been another of Rich's passions, and he refreshed the Avvio brand after only a few months in the role.

As Rich says, "I believe my success is due to my ability to focus on the key attributes of product or services, and then turn that USP into a brand the world aligns with."

