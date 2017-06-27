Meet Avvio at HITEC Toronto
More about Avvio
Avvio is the premium booking platform and digital agency for hotels and serviced apartment providers. Founded in 2002, Avvio has grown year-on-year by developing cutting-edge technologies that enable accommodation providers to drive outstanding growth in direct bookings, while reducing their dependence on online travel agency channels. Find more about Avvio at www.avvio.com.
More about Rich
Rich Tuckwell is the Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Avvio and he's on a mission to revolutionise direct bookings in the hotel sector.
He does things differently, and it's always worked, so he's unlikely to change the formula now! With a successful background in sales, business acquisition and global new business development, Rich has worked in a wide and very diverse range of industries, starting in the communications software sector, before moving to the SaaS hospitality market. His work has been particularly focused around the UK, Europe and North America. Rich has also been recognised as one of the Top Extraordinary Minds in 2016 by HSMAI Europe.
Branding and marketing strategy has always been another of Rich's passions, and he refreshed the Avvio brand after only a few months in the role.
As Rich says, "I believe my success is due to my ability to focus on the key attributes of product or services, and then turn that USP into a brand the world aligns with."
