Toronto – June 26, 2017 – Cendyn, the most integrated CRM provider in the hospitality industry, is proud to announce the international debut of the company's flagship enhanced loyalty solution, eLoyalty. Created specifically for hotels, it gives loyalty members an easy-to-use portal to view status, redeem rewards and manage profiles, while providing staff with centralized management across the loyalty ecosystem.

eLoyalty, which is fully-integrated with Cendyn's eInsight CRM, is one of the hospitality industry's only dedicated loyalty platforms on the market today. Offering flexible configuration, eLoyalty boasts off the shelf scalability and automation with the flexibility needed by hotels to build unique loyalty programs.

HHM's Independent Portfolio of Hotels, with 12 boutique hotels in cities like New York and Key West, recently selected Cendyn eLoyalty alongside Cendyn CRM, email marketing and other Cendyn technology solutions.

"Cendyn e-Loyalty helps us better serve our guests and improve the guest experience," said Anthony Scotland, Senior Manager for Loyalty and Brand Marketing for HHM's Independent Portfolio of Hotels. "Cendyn gives us the ability to see data more clearly and better understand a guest's journey."

eLoyalty gives hoteliers a 360-degree view of guests and the ability to nurture customer relationships with a natural cadence that drives repeat bookings and brand loyalty.

"A loyalty program is one of the most important weapons a hotel can deploy in competing against the OTAs for direct bookings," said Tim Sullivan, Cendyn Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. "eLoyalty is the most powerful loyalty platform available, backed by the innovative technology and services that hoteliers have come to love from Cendyn."

About Cendyn

Cendyn is a cloud-based software and services provider that develops integrated technology platforms for driving sales and marketing performance in the travel and hospitality industry. The Cendyn Hospitality Cloud offers the most complete set of innovative software and services in the industry, covering hotel marketing, guest engagement, group sales, and event management. With offices in Boca Raton, Atlanta, Boston, San Diego, Toronto, Whistler, London and Singapore, Cendyn proudly serves more than 30,000 clients in 143 countries with enterprise spend levels in excess of $1 billion. For more information on Cendyn, visit www.cendyn.com.

About Independent Collection Hotels

The IC is a growing collection of cultivated lifestyle hotels located in unique residential neighborhoods of gateway cities across the US. Founded in New York, first in Tribeca and then in Brooklyn, it has grown to Philadelphia's Midtown Village, Boston's West End and Cambridge, Washington's Capitol Hill and Dupont Circle, down to South Florida in Miami's South Beach and Key West, and west to Santa Barbara and Santa Monica across the last five years. This distinctive hotel concept is renowned for its simple sophistication, authentic connection to local communities and personalized service. Independent Collection hotels are created for the independently minded traveler and invite guests to experience the true spirit of the city. For more information on Independent Collection, please visit www.independentcollection.com.

