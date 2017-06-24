Press Release

Kinseth Breaks Ground On Towneplace Suites In Dubuque’s Millwork District!

Groundbreaking Ceremony

Kinseth Hospitality Companies is pleased to announce the official ground breaking of the Toweplace Suites Dubuque, Iowa took place on June 22, 2017. The groundbreaking ceremony took place at the construction site of the TownePlace Suites by Marriott located at 1151 Washington Street. With nearly 100 guests in attendance Molly Grover, CEO of the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, Ben Kinseth, Director of Operations of Kinseth Hospitality, Joyce Connors Councilwoman of the City of Dubuque, and Keith Rahe President and CEO of Travel Dubuque shared their excitement about the new hotel.

According to Ben Kinseth, Executive Vice President of Kinseth Hospitality Companies, "It's been a long time coming, about four years ago we started thinking about Dubuque in the mind-set of extended stay and also realized there wasn't a lot of Marriott hotels in Dubuque. So we came upon what is a rare instance what seems like a perfect fit. The TownePlace Suites seems to be the perfect fit for Dubuque, a perfect size, premium extended stay, and great location in the Millwork District."

Guests in attendance were able to learn more about the project, see floorplans and room renderings, take home information about the hotel as well as enjoys some desserts.

TownePlace Suites Dubuque

When completed, this all suite extended stay hotel will provide guests with a fully stocked kitchen and separate areas to work and sleep giving guests the space they need to spread out and settle in. Guests will also receive complimentary hot breakfast, free wifi, and access to our business center, fitness center, and indoor pool! Guests will easily be able to make reservations through Marriott's Global reservation system and earn Marriott Rewards points for every stay.

About Kinseth Hospitality

Kinseth Hospitality is a leading hotel management, development and ownership company. KHC has a proven track record of developing and operating award-winning hotels, restaurant and meeting facilities. Kinseth Hospitality is based in North Liberty, Iowa, and currently operates over 65 hotels and 5 branded restaurants in 12 states.

