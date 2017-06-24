SONIFI’s DOCSIS-based Internet Service Delivers Fast and Reliable Connectivity For Less Than Half the Cost of Room Rewiring/Construction
SONIFI's DOCSIS solution is already deployed in many branded and independent hotels, including Hyatt Regency Montreal, Grand Hyatt San Francisco, Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport, Hilton Waikiki Beach, San Ramon Marriott and Fairmont's Swissôtel Chicago.
DOCSIS technology provides a cost-effective and fast solution to upgrading a property's guest Internet infrastructure. Rewiring a hotel to Ethernet can cost between $350 and $2000 per room which does not include additional losses due to construction-related service disruptions. In contrast, a SONIFI DOCSIS installation generally takes 15 minutes per room to complete and can be less than half the cost of rewiring and construction per room.
"By leveraging the hotel's pre-existing coax wiring infrastructure, SONIFI delivers guest Internet without tearing out walls, rewiring or taking rooms out of service," said Reed Majors, SONIFI's GM/VP Internet Services. "The end result is increased guest satisfaction and reductions in the total cost of ownership."
With the ever-increasing pressure to meet RevPAR and guest satisfaction goals, the need for cost-effective and reliable solution in the hospitality industry continues to grow. This technology offers a feasible Internet upgrade option for hoteliers. The proven and reliable technology of DOCSIS meets and exceeds today's ever increasing guest usage requirements and enables a property's existing coax wiring to be utilized for quality guest Internet access for significantly less cost than installing Ethernet.
Key DOCSIS Outcomes
- High performance Internet: DOCSIS exceeds typical circuit size, with 1.5 Gbps per 500 rooms
- Cost savings: No re-wiring or rooms taken out of service – one property recently saved nearly $400 per room – roughly $600,000 in total
- Compatible: DOCSIS works industry wide with most property types and TV systems and it is easily extendable
-
Improved guest satisfaction scores:
Wi-Fi access is the highest ranked guest amenity and scores improve with better Internet service – generally 10 to 20% increase post SONIFI DOCSIS installation
- Reliable: SONIFI's Internet solutions are among the most reliable in the industry and supported to the highest level with more than 30+ years of RF technology experience and 200+ nationwide technical and field support experts
Learn more about the DOCSIS technology, already utilized in more than 137 million households globally, and how it can improve your Internet network. Read more about SONIFI's DOCSIS-based Internet Solution here.
About SONIFI® Solutions Inc.
SONIFI® Solutions Inc., the leader in innovative guest engagement solutions for the hospitality and healthcare industries, serves 500 million travelers in over 1.1 million hotel rooms annually. The company's core services include guest Internet access, mobility, interactive television, OTT streaming and free-to-guest solutions along with unparalleled nationwide technical support and professional services. For more information, please visit www.sonifi.com.
