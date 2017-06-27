MINNEAPOLIS – Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, one of the world's largest and most dynamic hotel companies, today announced a global partnership with IDeaS Revenue Solutions. The goal of the partnership is to increase revenue performance across the group's seven leading brands and more than 1,100 hotels. IDeaS Revenue Solutions is a leading provider of revenue management software solutions and advisory services.

"By partnering with IDeaS, we feel we are providing our hotels with the best revenue management technology to help us drive efficiency and higher returns. Strategic investments in industry leading tools supports our mission to be the preferred hotel company for both owners and travelers," said Eric De Neef, executive vice president, global chief branding & commercial officer for Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group.

With nearly 30 years of leadership in hospitality technology and more than 9,000 clients worldwide, IDeaS is well-equipped to meet Carlson Rezidor's wide-reaching revenue management objectives. IDeaS' expertise in global revenue strategy and scalability were key factors in defining the partnership.

"We have immense respect for the Carlson Rezidor team and the success they have achieved through their renowned properties and exceptional service," said Dr. Ravi Mehrotra, president, founder and chief scientist for IDeaS Revenue Solutions. "Having worked with Carlson Rezidor on previous projects, we are thrilled to now help the team plan for the future on an even greater scale by providing the tools to strengthen revenue management strategies across an extensive portfolio."

IDeaS and Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group initiatives will begin rolling out globally in Q3 2017.

About Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group

Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group is one of the world's largest and most dynamic hotel companies and includes 1,440 locations in operation and under development with more than 230,000 rooms and a footprint spanning 115 countries and territories. The Carlson Rezidor portfolio includes a powerful set of global brands: Quorvus Collection, Radisson Blu®, Radisson®, Radisson RED, Park Plaza®, Park Inn® by Radisson and Country Inns & Suites By CarlsonSM. Guests can benefit from Club CarlsonSM, a program that redefines hotel rewards with a collection of exceptional benefits, services, and privileges at more than 1,000 hotels worldwide. Over 95,000 people are employed in Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group hotel systems and the company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Singapore, and Brussels. For more information, visit www.carlsonrezidor.com and follow on Twitter @carlsonrezidor.

About IDeaS

With more than 1 million rooms priced daily on its advanced systems, IDeaS Revenue Solutions leads the industry with the latest revenue management software solutions and advisory services. Powered by SAS® and with nearly three decades of experience, IDeaS proudly supports more than 9,000 clients in 106 countries and is relentless about providing hoteliers with insightful ways to manage the data behind hotel pricing.

IDeaS empowers clients to build and maintain revenue management cultures – from single entities to world-renowned estates – by focusing on a simple promise: Driving Better Revenue.

IDeaS has the knowledge, expertise and maturity to build upon proven revenue management principles with next-generation analytics for more user-friendly, insightful and profitable revenue opportunities – not just for rooms, but across the entire hotel enterprise. For more information, visit www.ideas.com.

