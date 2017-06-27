Today at HITEC 2017, Verdant®, a leader in commercial property energy management solutions is unveiling Verdant EI, the industry's first guestroom energy management service. Verdant EI combines the expertise of Verdant's energy management experts with cutting-edge cloud software to optimize energy savings in real time.

Verdant EI is the result of collaboration and feedback from leaders in the hospitality industry who highlighted the significant amount of staff training, expertise and discipline required to optimize occupancy-based energy management systems to ensure optimal savings without compromising guest comfort. Verdant EI directly addresses this need.

"We've always enjoyed a close relationship with our major customers, and Verdant EI is the latest in a series of innovations designed to better serve their needs" said Alain Belanger, president & CEO of Verdant. "Verdant EI is essentially Energy-Management-as-a-Service, ensuring that our systems are constantly reconfigured in real time, in order to provide maximum available savings".

Verdant EI automates energy management through sophisticated machine learning algorithms applied on diverse data sets, including historical guestroom thermodynamics, local weather patterns and peak demand loads. These are further fine-tuned by Verdant's energy management experts to ensure the right balance between comfort and savings for each property. The result is optimal savings year-round, without any property staff involvement.

Verdant EI is also launching with three apps for web, smartphones and tablets:

EI Dashboard, a quick and easy way to assess energy savings in real time;

EI Ops, a comprehensive set of tools designed to enable property engineers to monitor and manage guestrooms remotely;

EI Occupancy, a simple way for housekeeping staff to check guest presence in the room, eliminating unnecessary guest disruptions while cleaning rooms.

Attendees at HITEC 2017 are invited to attend the Verdant EI launch event on Wednesday, June 28th at 9:00am in room 705 of the South Building at the Toronto Metro Convention Centre to learn more. Attendees can also visit booth #235 throughout the duration of the show to find out more.