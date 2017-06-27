iRiS, the leading platform provider to the hospitality industry, will today launch its Hospitality API Library at HITEC in Toronto. Following the successful launch of the enterprise-ready Guest Experience Platform (GXP®) at HITEC 2016, this launch continues a strategic shift in focus by iRiS to a platform as a service provider, delivering modular platform capabilities with open API's that can be configured to suit the requirements of every hospitality business.

Since its founding, iRiS have created innovative solutions to meet the changing digital needs of the hospitality industry. With the launch of the Hospitality API Library, iRiS is providing customers with even greater choice and flexibility. Customers can use the Hospitality API Library to accelerate their digital strategy by embedding GXP features, such as mobile dining, into new and existing web or mobile experiences.

iRiS's multi-tenanted, cloud-hosted GXP powers more than 3,000 hotels and restaurants worldwide, helping them increase revenue, reduce costs and deliver an improved end-to-end guest experience. Powered by the Microsoft Azure cloud, GXP enables hospitality staff and guest-facing experiences across all major devices, operating systems, and browsers.

Chris Newton-Smith, iRiS CEO, explains "The hospitality industry is embracing technology across a broad spectrum of applications. However, each organisation's requirements are different and with the expertise of iRiS we are delivering a platform that is open and modular, and therefore can be adapted to their business needs. The benefits can be significant, reducing the time to implement digital strategies and significantly reducing the cost".

The GXP platform with the Hospitality API Library puts the hotel in control of every guest touch point, powering a superlative guest experience which is unique to their brand. GXP allows hotels to reach and engage guests, before, during and after their stay. It also delivers powerful analytics and business intelligence for on-going marketing success and wider business improvement.

COO, Jeremy Ward added "The feedback we receive from our customers not only drives our development and innovation but is also a great barometer of the success of our approach. We are growing successfully, with more global hospitality brands turning to us for our expertise and the flexibility of GXP. The launch of our Hospitality API Library is equally exciting as we open up new ways for customers to leverage our GXP platform and benefit from years of guest experience innovation".

Visit iRiS at stand 401 at HITEC Toronto June 27-29, or for more information: www.iris.net

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

About iRiS

iRiS is the leading guest experience platform provider serving the hospitality industry. Using it's library of API's customers can develop their own applications, accelerate their existing mobile strategy or use one of their award winning 'out the box' product solutions. iRiS's multi-tenanted, cloud-hosted Guest Experience Platform (GXP®) powers more than 3,000 hotels and restaurants worldwide, increasing revenue, reducing costs and successfully delivering an improved end-to-end guest experience

To discover how your business could benefit from our solutions, email sales@iris.net

For any press enquiries, please contact Marketing at marketing@iris.net

Europe: Europe@iris.net Tel: +44 20 7099 9252 Americas: Americas@iris.net: +1 778 835 0653 Middle East: middle-east@iris.net APAC (Hong Kong): +852 8193 0113

Contact

Darren Panto

VP Europe

Send Email