Raleigh, NC – Broadvine, a leader in Business Intelligence and Analytics software for the hospitality industry, announced today new module packaging and pricing.

"We have consolidated many of our modules to further increase the significant value our customer's receive with each license of Broadvine," said Shawn Barber, CEO of Broadvine. "Hoteliers will receive extensive benefits with the new application and can enjoy increased capabilities with each module in an easy to use cost-effective approach."

Broadvine also announced a new pricing structure focused on the rapidly growing segment of limited and select-service hotels. Barber added, "Limited and select-service properties manage their operations differently than full-service properties and are challenged to source technology that meets their needs and fits their budget. With the new structure, ownership and management companies with limited and select-service properties will be able to fully realize the value of having a portfolio-wide, enterprise business intelligence, forecasting, and operational management application."

This is the second significant product update for Broadvine in 2017 focused on increasing the speed and usability of the application. Earlier in the year, Broadvine implemented technology changes which provided increased performance, scale, and speed to the application. Later this year, additional user experience enhancements will be made focusing on self-service and ease of use.

