Broadvine Announces New Module Packaging and Pricing
Broadvine also announced a new pricing structure focused on the rapidly growing segment of limited and select-service hotels. Barber added, "Limited and select-service properties manage their operations differently than full-service properties and are challenged to source technology that meets their needs and fits their budget. With the new structure, ownership and management companies with limited and select-service properties will be able to fully realize the value of having a portfolio-wide, enterprise business intelligence, forecasting, and operational management application."
This is the second significant product update for Broadvine in 2017 focused on increasing the speed and usability of the application. Earlier in the year, Broadvine implemented technology changes which provided increased performance, scale, and speed to the application. Later this year, additional user experience enhancements will be made focusing on self-service and ease of use.
Contact
Stephanie Hall
VP Sales & Marketing
Phone: 919 227 3766
Send Email
About Broadvine
Broadvine delivers hospitality business insights to hotel management companies and ownership groups to help them increase profitability and operational efficiencies across their hotels. Broadvine"s software-as-a-service application consists of Reporting, Forecasting, Labor, and Expense Management modules – providing a robust and flexible platform. Broadvine integrates data from multiple PMS, Accounting, and Labor sources to deliver real-time insights and analysis to our users. Broadvine is leveraged by 25 management companies and nearly 1000 properties worldwide. For more information, visit www.broadvine.com.