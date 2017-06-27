Intelity Unveils Wrangler Mobile Device Manager at HITEC
This innovative solution developed by Intelity to be available to any company wanting to manage on-premises mobile devices such as tablets and TVs used by guests and staff;
"Intelity continues to be a leader in this vertical by developing innovative solutions that complement our existing platform," said Intelity Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Gregg Hopkins. "This tool is so robust and serves a specific requirement in our complete guest service platform of managing on-premises mobile devices. Wrangler contains the features hoteliers need for their environments, and it's available to our customers as part of their SAAS (Software as a Service) fees.
"Wrangler will keep hotel staff and mobile devices working at peak performance," Hopkins said. "By remotely viewing and controlling these technologies in real time, hoteliers are dramatically raising the bar on guest service and mobile engagement."
About Intelity
Intelity, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, is the creator of the world's first and most widely used integrated guest services platform, ICE (Interactive Customer Experience™). With certified integrations to all major hotel back-end management systems (POS, PMS, Ticketing, Spa and Room Controls), Intelity's ICE is a centralized property-automation system that delivers concierge-level services, guest request tracking and fulfillment, business-intelligence analytics, marketing/messaging capabilities, and a full content management system. Since beginning operations in 2007, the Inc. 5000 company has gained a reputation as a leader in hospitality technology with installations across six continents, including most major brands and many celebrated independent properties. Intelity recently received Best Mobile App in Hospitality from Travel Weekly"s Magellan Awards and World"s Leading Hotel Brand App from the World Travel Awards. For more information, please call 1-888-RevPAR-1 (1-888-738-7271) or visit www.intelitycorp.com.