Toronto – Today at HITEC, Intelity is unveiling Wrangler, a mobile device manager ("MDM") designed by the company to notify personnel when a mobile device – such as an in-room guest tablet or other handheld device used by staff – is online/offline, the battery is low, or the device has left the room or designated area. With the addition of Wrangler, hotels now have a single platform for controlling the physical devices used to deliver two-way mobile communications to hotel staff and guests. Better yet, this proprietary technology can now be utilized by any company using mobile apps and related devices to strengthen the relationship between themselves and their customers.

"Intelity continues to be a leader in this vertical by developing innovative solutions that complement our existing platform," said Intelity Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Gregg Hopkins. "This tool is so robust and serves a specific requirement in our complete guest service platform of managing on-premises mobile devices. Wrangler contains the features hoteliers need for their environments, and it's available to our customers as part of their SAAS (Software as a Service) fees.

"Wrangler will keep hotel staff and mobile devices working at peak performance," Hopkins said. "By remotely viewing and controlling these technologies in real time, hoteliers are dramatically raising the bar on guest service and mobile engagement."

