Toronto – Today at HITEC, Intelity is making an unprecedented offer to hoteliers. The company is launching a new Unified MessaginPortal as part of its award-winning ICE Control System (ICS) platform and also offering the module at no cost to qualified hospitality organizations. The new Mercury messaging portal will enable guests to place requests with hotel staff via the messaging channel they choose, whether it be SMS text, or social media. Whether the guest is at home, in route to the hotel, or lounging poolside, staff will have the messaging tools they need to reply to guest requests instantly and deliver on requests efficiently. Better yet, any company wanting to offer this two-way SMS messaging service to their customers can do so by white-labeling the Mercury technology from Intelity.

"Every hotel should have the ability to communicate with their guests in a way that they prefer without breaking the bank for owners," said Intelity Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Gregg Hopkins. "Therefore, we are offering the single-channel SMS texting service version of Mercury absolutely FREE to any qualified hospitality organization. To receive it, hotels simply text their name, company name, and email address to Intelity at (407) 499-4030 to request an invitation to use Mercury. Once approved, we will provide them with instructions on how to download Mercury. In doing so, hotel guests will have immediate access to a convenient portal to make requests or voice complaints, while hoteliers can use it as a revenue generator and a vehicle for enhancing guest service."

Intelity will also reveal a multi-channel version of Mercury that will extend the two-way SMS messaging service to the hotel's social channels. This will enable travelers to communicate directly with the hotel via the hotel's Facebook page now, and soon include Twitter and another social media channels. Mercury will route the message to the hotel and the appropriate staff member will provide a prompt reply.

"We invite all HITEC 2017 attendees to visit Booth #722 to see why Intelity remains the leader of hospitality solutions that strengthen the relationship between hotels and their guests," Hopkins said.

For more information about Intelity's solutions for the hospitality industry, click here.

