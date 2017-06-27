Intelity Reveals Mercury Messaging System at HITEC
‘Guest to Staff’ communications now available module of ICE Control System or as stand-alone freemium offering; Visit Intelity in Booth #722 at HITEC
Intelity will also reveal a multi-channel version of Mercury that will extend the two-way SMS messaging service to the hotel's social channels. This will enable travelers to communicate directly with the hotel via the hotel's Facebook page now, and soon include Twitter and another social media channels. Mercury will route the message to the hotel and the appropriate staff member will provide a prompt reply.
"We invite all HITEC 2017 attendees to visit Booth #722 to see why Intelity remains the leader of hospitality solutions that strengthen the relationship between hotels and their guests," Hopkins said.
About Intelity
Intelity, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, is the creator of the world's first and most widely used integrated guest services platform, ICE (Interactive Customer Experience™). With certified integrations to all major hotel back-end management systems (POS, PMS, Ticketing, Spa and Room Controls), Intelity's ICE is a centralized property-automation system that delivers concierge-level services, guest request tracking and fulfillment, business-intelligence analytics, marketing/messaging capabilities, and a full content management system. Since beginning operations in 2007, the Inc. 5000 company has gained a reputation as a leader in hospitality technology with installations across six continents, including most major brands and many celebrated independent properties. Intelity recently received Best Mobile App in Hospitality from Travel Weekly"s Magellan Awards and World"s Leading Hotel Brand App from the World Travel Awards. For more information, please call 1-888-RevPAR-1 (1-888-738-7271) or visit www.intelitycorp.com.