Agilysys DataMagine v8.6 Delivers Improved Performance with Enhanced Security
Latest Version of DataMagine™ Extends Comprehensive Document Management Solution
DataMagine is well suited for any industry challenged with high levels of paperwork and documentation, such as banking, education, healthcare, hospitality, legal, manufacturing, retail and transportation. The Web Access module allows staff to exchange documents both internally between departments and branches and externally with vendors and suppliers. And, its innovative Signature Capture feature helps businesses become compliant with Payment Card Industry (PCI) standards by allowing customers to swipe their own credit cards.
DataMagine v8.6 includes the following enhancements:
- Improved speed and performance
- Ability to convert PDF files to TIFF files
- Expanded encryption capabilities
- Enhanced reporting tools
- User notification when reports are archived
- Ability to rename jobs and change job descriptions
- Improved support for Windows 10, Server 2012, and SQL 2014
- Compatibility with rGuest™ Pay, the Agilysys payment gateway
"DataMagine is one of the most dependable imaging and archiving systems on the market, providing unprecedented archiving and access to business-critical documents and streamlining paperwork so staff can focus on more important aspects of their jobs," said Rehan Jaddi, senior vice president of customer support and service solutions at Agilysys. "This latest version includes key enhancements — many of which are based on customer feedback — designed to boost performance and improve the user experience. Now, more than ever, DataMagine takes document storage and retrieval to an entirely new level of effectiveness, with features and functionality that save time and money, offer process improvements to the business and promote environmental stewardship."
About Agilysys
Agilysys is a leading technology company that provides innovative point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry. The company's solutions and services allow property managers to better connect, interact and transact with their customers by streamlining operations, improving efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhancing the guest experience. Agilysys serves four major market sectors: Gaming, both corporate and tribal; Hotels, Resorts and Cruise; Foodservice Management; and Restaurants, Universities, Stadia and Healthcare. Agilysys operates throughout North America, Europe and Asia, with corporate services located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit www.agilysys.com.