ALPHARETTA, GA. – Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced the latest version of its groundbreaking DataMagine™ document management system, which includes innovative enhancements designed to increase speed, improve security and boost overall performance.

DataMagine is Agilysys' comprehensive document management solution that streamlines records management on a departmental or enterprise level by capturing information on demand and permanently archiving it, utilizing a powerful security framework to safeguard data. The software's patented imaging module integrates seamlessly with most business applications, resulting in a fast implementation and return on investment. Features include electronic document routing, simultaneous access to stored documents, individual permission levels and remote data access. Specialized functionality addresses accounts payable purchase-to-pay processes, front desk transactions, human resources document retention and more.

DataMagine is well suited for any industry challenged with high levels of paperwork and documentation, such as banking, education, healthcare, hospitality, legal, manufacturing, retail and transportation. The Web Access module allows staff to exchange documents both internally between departments and branches and externally with vendors and suppliers. And, its innovative Signature Capture feature helps businesses become compliant with Payment Card Industry (PCI) standards by allowing customers to swipe their own credit cards.

DataMagine v8.6 includes the following enhancements:

Improved speed and performance

Ability to convert PDF files to TIFF files

Expanded encryption capabilities

Enhanced reporting tools

User notification when reports are archived

Ability to rename jobs and change job descriptions

Improved support for Windows 10, Server 2012, and SQL 2014

Compatibility with rGuest™ Pay, the Agilysys payment gateway

"DataMagine is one of the most dependable imaging and archiving systems on the market, providing unprecedented archiving and access to business-critical documents and streamlining paperwork so staff can focus on more important aspects of their jobs," said Rehan Jaddi, senior vice president of customer support and service solutions at Agilysys. "This latest version includes key enhancements — many of which are based on customer feedback — designed to boost performance and improve the user experience. Now, more than ever, DataMagine takes document storage and retrieval to an entirely new level of effectiveness, with features and functionality that save time and money, offer process improvements to the business and promote environmental stewardship."

Contact

Robert Shecterle

Director of Marketing

Phone: 770.810.6046

Send Email