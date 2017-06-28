LBA Hospitality (LBA), a hotel management company that oversees 65 properties from a variety of top hotel brands, reduced the time it takes to collect signed contracts and secure guest payments from an average of two to three days to merely a few hours with Sertifi, greatly enhancing guest convenience and security.

With Sertifi, guests now receive an email directing them to easily sign and submit payment online. Once received, guests are guided step-by-step to required fields, ensuring all data is entered. Once the documents have been signed, finalized PDFs of the contracts and/or banquet event orders (BEOs) are sent out to everyone via email. The new process takes only minutes for guests to complete online.

Prior to Sertifi, LBA had a manual process for executing contracts and BEOs. Sales teams would draw up a contract, send it via email, and request that the guest print, sign, and scan the contract back. One challenge with this process was the inconvenience for their busy, on-the-go guests who didn't have time to find a printer, much less a scanner or a fax machine.

LBA's commitment of exceeding guest expectations is among the many reasons why the company made the choice to sign on for frictionless business with Sertifi. By early March 2017, LBA implemented Sertifi as a company-wide solution. Today, sales directors at all 65 properties are using Sertifi to eliminate the complications associated with physical paperwork out of their day-to-day operations.

"Sertifi makes LBA a company that's easier to do business with, especially in today's digital age," says Judy Cluck, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at LBA.

What matters most to LBA, though, is the security and convenience that Sertifi provides for their guests. "We follow PCI to the letter," Cluck says. With Sertifi, LBA can celebrate an added level of security, further enhancing PCI compliance.

Additional benefits include properties cutting excessive costs of paper and ink, significantly reducing the administrative work that takes time away from creating memorable guest experiences, and having in-depth visibility of sales performance with advanced reporting capabilities.

About LBA Hospitlaity

Founded in 1973, LBA Hospitality is a full-scale hotel management, development and consulting firm. With more than 65 properties in 10 states, LBA Hospitality is the premier hotel operator and developer for the Southeast. For more information, visit www.lbahospitality.com.

