LBA Hospitality Celebrates an Extra Level of Security with Sertifi
LBA Hospitality enjoys an added level of security and PCI compliance by using Sertifi to collect signed contracts and secure guest payments online, speeding the sales process by 75 percent
Prior to Sertifi, LBA had a manual process for executing contracts and BEOs. Sales teams would draw up a contract, send it via email, and request that the guest print, sign, and scan the contract back. One challenge with this process was the inconvenience for their busy, on-the-go guests who didn't have time to find a printer, much less a scanner or a fax machine.
LBA's commitment of exceeding guest expectations is among the many reasons why the company made the choice to sign on for frictionless business with Sertifi. By early March 2017, LBA implemented Sertifi as a company-wide solution. Today, sales directors at all 65 properties are using Sertifi to eliminate the complications associated with physical paperwork out of their day-to-day operations.
"Sertifi makes LBA a company that's easier to do business with, especially in today's digital age," says Judy Cluck, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at LBA.
What matters most to LBA, though, is the security and convenience that Sertifi provides for their guests. "We follow PCI to the letter," Cluck says. With Sertifi, LBA can celebrate an added level of security, further enhancing PCI compliance.
Additional benefits include properties cutting excessive costs of paper and ink, significantly reducing the administrative work that takes time away from creating memorable guest experiences, and having in-depth visibility of sales performance with advanced reporting capabilities.
About LBA Hospitlaity
Founded in 1973, LBA Hospitality is a full-scale hotel management, development and consulting firm. With more than 65 properties in 10 states, LBA Hospitality is the premier hotel operator and developer for the Southeast. For more information, visit www.lbahospitality.com.
About Sertifi
Sertifi is the leader in frictionless business, with innovative solutions for modernizing the last mile of the sales process. Sertifi offers the fastest and most secure way to close business, from eSignatures to online payment capture. Thousands of companies around the world trust Sertifi to close more deals faster, recognize revenue quickly, enhance security and compliance, and go completely paperless.