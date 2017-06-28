ALPHARETTA, GA. — June 28, 2017 — Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that luxury boutique property 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, which is managed by hotel brand management company SH Group, has implemented a suite of solutions from Agilysys, including InfoGenesis® POS, InfoGenesis® Flex and rGuest® Pay, to optimize food and beverage delivery and enhance guest service. Three other SH Group properties – 1 Hotel Central Park, 1 Hotel South Beach and Baccarat Hotel & Residences – also use InfoGenesis POS and InfoGenesis Flex.

1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, which opened in February, was designed with sustainability in mind and uses reclaimed materials, wind power energy, in-room recycling bins, LED lighting and a Triple Clear water purification system. The eco-friendly property has 194 guest rooms and suites, communal spaces for working or relaxing, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a 50-person screening room and a café featuring a menu of locally-sourced fare.

The hotel's management team wanted point-of-sale technology that not only would deliver comprehensive functionality but also could accommodate mobile scenarios. Additionally, they wanted a payment gateway solution that would secure guests' financial data and reduce the risks associated with credit card acceptance. The Agilysys solutions were an ideal fit, with features and functionality that will help the hotel offer a quality experience in a variety of settings.

"Partnering with Agilysys has been a great decision for our brand," said Stalin Gaisie, corporate director of information and technology for SH Group. "The company's account team has always provided a high level of commitment to the success of our F&B operations, and they have worked with us on a number of very complex and time-sensitive deployments. InfoGenesis POS is a versatile system, and training is easy, which reduces the time it takes to become operational. The InfoGenesis and rGuest Pay solutions will enable our team at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge to provide excellent guest service, which is a hallmark of our brand."

InfoGenesis POS, a popular point-of-sale solution among luxury hotels and resorts, is a comprehensive POS system that combines easy-to-use terminal and tablet touchscreen applications with industry-leading offline capabilities. Its strong reporting and analysis features, enterprise-grade menu and item configuration capabilities, and multi-language support drive service flexibility and increased operational efficiency. InfoGenesis® Flex, which offers full point-of-sale functionality on a convenient tablet device, provides a guest-centric feature-rich mobile experience for outdoor patios, poolside venues and other foodservice operations.

rGuest Pay is Agilysys' payment gateway solution that enables complete and secure payment processing. It leverages one of the few payment offerings that includes: validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE), which securely encrypts cardholder data while drastically reducing annual PCI audit costs; a Payment Information Proxy (PIP) that secures data arriving via e-commerce interfaces; robust tokenization, which eliminates storage of cardholder data; and a full range of fixed and mobile EMV-ready payment devices that ensure compliance with new card security regulations.

"We are excited to expand our relationship with SH Group," said Larry Steinberg, chief technology officer at Agilysys. "InfoGenesis and InfoGenesis Flex, which support mission-critical guest-facing processes at many of the world's leading hotels, will work together to keep transactions flowing and streamline operations at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, while rGuest Pay safeguards guest financial data. Together, this technology will give the hotel a competitive edge and ensure it is well positioned to deliver world-class guest service."

1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge features 194 rooms and suites that offer breathtaking views of the Brooklyn Bridge, Statue of Liberty and Manhattan skyline. The property includes a 24-hour fitness center, outdoor rooftop bar and lounge, 50-person screening room, state-of-the-art spa (opening October 2017) and more than 20,000 square feet of event space. 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge has received numerous accolades, including being named 'The Top Luxury Hotel to Book in 2017' by Departures and 'Hotel Openings to Watch Out for in 2017' by Travel + Leisure.

