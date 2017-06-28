Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto, ON, Canada

For fourteen years, HSMAI's Revenue Optimization Conference (ROC) has been the place where hotel revenue leaders unite for education, collaboration, and innovation. Annually, this conference delivers the most compelling and comprehensive revenue management event for the hotel industry, and convenes more than 600 key stakeholders to address the most critical trends affecting revenue management in hotels today. With powerful educational and networking opportunities, this is the can't-miss conference of the year for learning and engagement.

It's where senior leaders in hotel revenue management connect and engage in meaningful, thought-provoking conversations about the most important strategic issues facing the business today.

Hear what industry leaders have to say about the conference:

QUICK LINKS

In 2017, the program will focus on helping you adapt to and manage the rapid changes happening around you, and stay relevant in turbulent times. At the end of the day, you'll walk away with specific, practical recommendations to sharpen your action plan and thought-provoking, challenging ideas to guide your strategy for tomorrow – all aimed at navigating the forces influencing and impacting revenue management.

The conference is organized by HSMAI's Revenue Management Advisory Board.

What's Not to Miss in 2017

ROC will be in Canada for the first time

For those non-Canadians attending, now is the time to get your passport and make sure it does not expire within 6 months of your travel dates.

Tuesday is filled with opportunities to learn and network

9 afternoon workshops to choose from (included in your ROC registration)

Give-back volunteer opportunity to benefit our host city while giving you the chance to connect with other attendees (included in your ROC registration)

1-hour research presentation session on emerging issues in RM and Marketing, followed by a reception (included in your ROC registration)

CRME Review Course & Exam (separate fee required)

CHDM Review Course & Exam (separate fee required)

Twelve breakout session organized in 3 tracks

Three options will be offered during each block of breakout sessions and will be organized into Data & Analytics, Leadership & Influence, and Environmental Factors tracks.

Access to HITEC exhibit hall…and general sessions

For qualified ROC registrants, HITEC will provide one complimentary, non-transferable registration which entitles the recipient to three days of the exposition, access to exhibitor tutorials, TechTalks, and the HITEC keynote sessions. Comp registrations are only available to qualified hotel buyers and cannot be used by suppliers or vendors, consultants, nor personnel, dealers, distributors, subsidiaries, investors, partners/associates or family members of exhibiting companies.

Awards

The awards ceremony will shine the spotlight on the incredible talent and accomplishments of revenue management leaders. We will honor the Vanguard Award honoree for lifetime achievement in revenue management, the Revenue Management Professionals of the Year, and the Certified Revenue Management Executives (CRMEs) in attendance.

Opportunity to Engage Online Before, During, and After ROC

The new conference app will be a place to stay in touch with fellow conference attendees through the year and take part in discussions around conference topics. More information will be available on this within three weeks of ROC.

Toronto!

For the first time, ROC will be in Toronto – an international center of business, finance, arts, and culture widely recognized as one of the most multicultural and cosmopolitan cities in the world.

HOUSING

As part of HSMAI's partnership with HITEC, all ROC attendees may book rooms via the HITEC Housing Bureau. The deadline for reservations is May 26, 2017.

See the HITEC Hotel & Travel page for complete details.

CONFIDENTIALITY & ANTITRUST GUIDELINES

The Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International is committed to sponsoring face-to-face meetings and events where all participants can comfortably engage with their peers while protecting the confidentiality of their employers and abiding by antitrust rules. Specific details are outlined in HSMAI's Confidentiality & Antitrust Guidelines for all Meetings and Events (PDF).

View Source

Contact

Leigh-Mary Kearney

Phone: (516) 594-4100

Send Email