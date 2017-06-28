Press Release

To The Table MEA 2017 Seminar Programme Announced

We are very pleased to announce the TO THE TABLE MEA 2017 seminar programme, as we have brought together a very high calibre of restaurant industry speakers from prestigious companies & put together some very engaging topics:

Design Principles for Unique Restaurants with Patrick Waring from Silverfox Studios & Stefan Breg from Starwood Legacy Hotels by Marriott International, discussing restaurant design for Millennials, with a case study on the W Amman.

A Panel Discussion on Restaurant Technology, Social Media, Digital Marketing & Effective Solutions with Duncan Fraser-Smith from The First Group & a panel of experts.

Top Operators Panel Discussion with Amir Nahai of Accor Hotels, Guy Heksch from Marriott International & Shane Giles of InterContinental Hotels Group.

Restaurant Tour & Cooking Demonstration highlighting authentic Arabian design & cuisine with the Executive Chef from Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts.

You can take a look at the full description here: http://www.tothetablemea.com/seminars

TO THE TABLE MEA 2017 takes place 14-16 November 2017 at the Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah Resort in Oman. It is an exclusive event for key decision makers in the restaurant & bar industry in the MEA region & the programme consists of these seminars, one-to-one meetings with leading suppliers & networking dinners in the evenings. If you'd like more information, please get in touch: debbie@tothetableforums.com