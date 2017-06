External Article

The Sneaky Trick You Can Use to Upgrade Your Hotel Room

gq.com

When same-day hotel booking companies started showing up in the app store, a couple of years ago, my first thought was: This is very good news for blackout drunks and serial adulterers. This is because I have no imagination, and because I read too much Cheever in college. Now I understand there is a third group of people who rejoice at these apps: People who like to trade up.