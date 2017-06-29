HITEC Conference, Toronto, Canada – Paymentwall announced today that every hotel, booking engine, cruise, car and boat rental business owner from United States and Canada will now be able to get instant access to untapped markets in Asia, Europe, Africa and Latin America.

"We solved a major problem that most travellers face every day: If you don't have a credit or debit card, how do you book a hotel or international trip?" says Pelin Dede, Paymentwall's Head of Travel. "We've discovered that more than 40 percent of people worldwide don't have credit or debit cards, creating $524 billion untapped market for the travel industry".

Paymentwall's research shows that only 45 percent of people worldwide prefer to use credit cards to complete online purchases, with almost 55 percent catering to alternative payment methods, such as ewallets, cash, bank transfers, prepaid cards and mobile payments.

Paymentwall makes it possible for travellers to use over 150 local payment methods, such as Sofort in Germany, iDeal in Netherlands, Qiwi in Russia, Mercadopago in Brazil, or Alipay in China, making it the most global payment provider for the travel industry.

Paymentwall surpasses current offerings on the market with a full suite of included features, including dispute resolution, PCI DSS certification, 24/7 customer support & fraud prevention teams, machine learning algorithms, in-depth analytics, customizable checkout and localization services.

