Paymentwall opens $524 billion market for the travel industry
Paymentwall's research shows that only 45 percent of people worldwide prefer to use credit cards to complete online purchases, with almost 55 percent catering to alternative payment methods, such as ewallets, cash, bank transfers, prepaid cards and mobile payments.
Paymentwall makes it possible for travellers to use over 150 local payment methods, such as Sofort in Germany, iDeal in Netherlands, Qiwi in Russia, Mercadopago in Brazil, or Alipay in China, making it the most global payment provider for the travel industry.
Paymentwall surpasses current offerings on the market with a full suite of included features, including dispute resolution, PCI DSS certification, 24/7 customer support & fraud prevention teams, machine learning algorithms, in-depth analytics, customizable checkout and localization services.
