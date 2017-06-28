MCLEAN, Va. -- Hampton by Hilton debuts 22 properties to its growing portfolio just in time for Great Outdoors Month. The new hotels, including Hampton Inn by Hilton Gatlinburg Historic Nature Trail in Tennessee, Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Asheville Biltmore Village in North Carolina, Hampton Inn by Hilton Fort Lauderdale Pompano Beach in Florida and Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton at Wisconsin Dells Lake Delton, offer high-quality accommodations in some of the nation's top travel destinations known for pleasant weather and outdoor attractions.

Hampton by Hilton's timely expansion in cities well-suited for outdoor and adventure travel is backed by consumer trends. According to statistics*, many Americans favor outdoor activities such as walking/hiking (49 percent), picnics and barbecues (55 percent), and exploring nature (36 percent).

"Vacationers planning summer travel will now find even more Hampton by Hilton options across popular U.S. destinations known for outdoor attractions," said Phil Cordell, global head, focused service brands, Hilton. "These latest openings allow guests to enjoy comfortable accommodations while also exploring the nearby natural attractions each location has to offer. Guaranteed discounts for Hilton Honors members ensure our guests also enjoy the best deals."

Hampton by Hilton's offerings make for a seamless travel experience with spacious rooms and added-value amenities. Each Hampton by Hilton property provides the brand's signature free, hot breakfast; On the Run™ breakfast bags; and free Wi-Fi in every room.

Highlights:

Experience the majesty of the Great Smoky Mountains:

Explore America's most popular national park at Hampton Inn by Hilton Gatlinburg Historic Nature Trail:

o Guests can immerse themselves in nature at this tranquil hotel, designed to create a rustic atmosphere influenced by the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

o Amenities including an outdoor gathering space with river views, fire pit and heated indoor pool create an ideal setting for relaxation.

Tackle the Appalachian Trail during the day while enjoying the historic city of Asheville in the evening at Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Asheville Biltmore Village:

o Enjoy a trail run or a full day hike along the Appalachian Trail, which spans four states and more than 2,000 miles, or journey to the Blue Ridge Mountains for white river rafting.

o Nestled in the forests of the Carolinas and only one block from the entrance to the renowned Biltmore Estate & Gardens, guests are in the heart of Asheville's premiere attractions.

o An outdoor terrace with fire pits and an on-site taproom bar showcasing local brews allows guest to unwind.

Taste adventure in Sunny South Florida:

Enjoy the sand, sea and local wildlife at Hampton Inn by Hilton Fort Lauderdale Pompano Beach:

o The hotel is conveniently located minutes from the Cypress Creek Business District and the neighboring Pompano beaches.

o Guests can also take advantage of its proximity to Pompano Beach Amphitheater, learn to scuba dive at the South Florida Diving Headquarters or see an alligator up close in Florida's famous Everglades.

o Enjoy the Florida weather with an outdoor patio and heated pool to truly unwind.

Delight in one of the largest family tourist destinations in the Midwest:

From natural sightseeing to waterparks, kids will love summer at Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton at Wisconsin Dells Lake Delton:

o Located just a few minutes from Noah's Ark – America's largest waterpark.

o Lake Delton is well-known for nature trails, "Duck" land and water tours, and wildlife observation.

o The hotel unites modern and rustic design, and families can take advantage of its unique, indoor heated pool.

Hampton by Hilton also adds the following properties to its U.S. portfolio: Hampton Inn by Hilton St Albans in Vermont, Hampton Inn by Hilton Buffalo-Hamburg and Hampton Inn by Hilton Rochester Penfield in New York, Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Murrieta and Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Buellton/Santa Ynez Valley in California, Hampton Inn by Hilton Lake Hartwell in Georgia, Hampton Inn by Hilton Kennebunk Kennebunkport in Maine, Hampton Inn by Hilton Pontiac in Illinois, Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Panama City Beach-Beachfront in Florida, Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Wixom in Michigan, Hampton Inn by Hilton Norwich in Connecticut, Hampton Inn by Hilton Denver Tech Center South in Colorado, Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Walterboro in South Carolina, and Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Seattle/Renton in Washington.

Additionally, the brand is expanding its global presence with the following new openings: Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Quebec City /Saint-Romuald in Canada, Hampton by Hilton Canakkale Gallipoli in Turkey, and Hampton by Hilton Shenzhen and Hampton by Hilton Hefei in China.

Each Hampton by Hilton is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 14 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels save time and money, and gain instant access to the benefits they care about most, such as an exclusive member discount, free Wi-Fi and a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay. Members can also redeem their Points for free nights, to gain access to unique events through the Hilton Honors auction platform or to make purchases at Amazon.com with Amazon Shop With Points.

Read more about Hampton by Hilton at hampton.com and news.hampton.com.

Contact

Jennifer Hughes

Director, Brand Public Relations - Hilton Worldwide

Phone: +1 901 374 6518

Send Email