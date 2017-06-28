External Article

Is London Tourism Resilient To Terrorism?

tourism-review.com

On June 3, London was struck by a terror attack on London Bridge. As a result, 8 people were killed and 48 injured. In May, a suicide bomber detonated a bomb at the Manchester Arena, killing 23 people. It is clear, that the attacks had to have an impact on London tourism. But how significant was the impact and is the British capital actually a safe city?

Despite the terror attacks, London is showing signs of resilience. After the London Bridge attack, there was no significant wave of cancellations of air travel to the UK. But there has been a slow-down in the new bookings, according to ForwardKeys. Similar trend has been recorded all around Great Britain.