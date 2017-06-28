External Article

French Travelers Will Travel More This Summer

By tourism-review.com

At the beginning of the summer season, tourism professionals have noticed a sharp rise in the amount of vacations booked by French travelers. This is a recovery that mainly benefits the foreign destinations.

According to tour operators and other tourism stakeholders, the number of French travelers leaving for summer vacation will be bigger than last year and they will be traveling more abroad, mainly to Southern Europe and Maghreb. “There has been a sharp rise in the number of vacations among French tourists this summer. It is very clear and very significant since we have not seen this level of intention since the beginning of the financial crisis in 2008,” Jean-Pierre Mas said; Jean-Pierre Mas is President of “Entreprises du Voyage”, a professional federation which monitors the reservations made with 850 French travel agencies.