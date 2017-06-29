Sertifi, a leader of the frictionless business movement, today announced it is integrating CyberSource payment acceptance capabilities into Sertifi Closing Pro+ to offer hospitality organizations around the world the ability to capture international digital payments at the time of eSignature.

Sertifi Closing Pro+ picks up where traditional eSignatures leave off by allowing hotel properties and other hospitality businesses to quickly capture signed agreements and secure guest payments within minutes online. By adding the payment component to Sertifi Closing Pro+, the closing process is simple and secure for guests.

Sales contracts, banquet event orders (BEOs), and other documents are completed by means of eSignature. After signing, guests are promptly directed to submit payment online, and the funds are collected immediately.

Now – via the integration with CyberSource – Sertifi customers can swiftly collect signed agreements and guest payments regardless of country and currency, making the solution perfect for sales and catering groups worldwide.

"We're happy to integrate with CyberSource and enhance our global capabilities and reach for customers. Given CyberSource's global footprint, we can now provide customers the opportunity to connect with nearly 100 acquirers and processors in more than 190 countries and territories so they can quickly close business anywhere, anytime, in multiple currencies," said Nick Stojka, Co-Founder at Sertifi.

Through the combined sign-and-pay process with Sertifi, hospitality companies gain many benefits including:

Elimination of paper authorization forms

Reduced PCI scope

Shortened sales process and greater efficiency

Reduced costs from print, sign, and fax

Convenience for on-the-go guests

"Hotel properties are rapidly moving away from traditional means of collecting written signatures and sensitive payment information for bookings. In today's digital economy, they are looking to make eSignatures and secure digital payments the norm," said Andre Machicao, senior vice president, CyberSource. "Our payment management capabilities, coupled with Sertifi's eSignature tool, are empowering hospitality businesses to quickly deliver innovative and frictionless booking services to their customers globally."

