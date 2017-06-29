SPOKANE, Wash. – RLHC (Red Lion Hotels Corporation) (NYSE:RLH) today is launching a series of new technology initiatives aimed at enhancing the guest experience throughout hotels within its brands, including a new in-room Apple TV experience and updated Hello Rewards app with new check-in/check-out and digital room key features. These new experiences are powered by the Monscierge Connect platform integrated with the hotel's property management system.

"These are our next steps in the ongoing evolution of developing emerging technology to reduce friction for our guests," said RLHC CEO Greg Mount. "Streamlining guest interactions and improving daily operational efficiencies that translate into fewer overall guest inconveniences remain our focus at RLHC."

Apple TV In-Room Experience

RLHC is beginning deployment of Apple TV throughout hotels within its Hotel RL brand. The Apple TVs will deliver a seamless in-room television experience via a number of different RLHC apps, incorporating aspects of the properties' local free-to-guest TV offering DirectTV, device management and iTunes user security. The app will also feature content from the Hotel RL Living Stage, which highlights local talent and artists performing live onsite across the Hotel RL brand.

With Apple TV, RLHC connects the in-room experience to the complete guest journey offered to its guests. That journey begins pre-arrival with SMS messaging between the hotel and guest, then prompts the user to download the Hello Rewards application. Once the guests have arrived onsite, this enhanced journey continues with self-serve check-in options, digital mobile keys, communication and requests from guests to staff, and additional onsite touch-points such as digital signage displaying local recommendations and travel information.

"Exceeding the expectations of our guests through technology innovation is central to the RLHC mission," said RLHC Chief Information Officer John Edwards. "The new Hotel RL in-room experience on Apple TV will provide our guests with a rich, engaging and personal experience, putting them in control of their stay. The app is also tailored to deliver exclusive content and conveniences that will make our guests' stay even more unique."

Updated Hello Rewards AppRLHC's Hello Rewards App for iOS now gives guests the ability to conveniently check in and check out right from their iPhone, as well as manage their loyalty membership account and redeem rewards. RLHC is also introducing digital keys for the first time in the Hello Rewards app, allowing guests to completely bypass the registration desk and use their iPhone to unlock their door. The digital key feature will be available throughout Hotel RL properties.

"We are constantly looking at ways to service guests with tailored experiences," said Edwards. "We understand that sometimes guests don't prefer engaging with people during travel, so we created a way for people to arrive, check in, proceed directly to their room, and even check out. We want to accommodate them in every way that we can, and our updated Hello Rewards app with new check-in and check-out features, plus digital room keys, deliver on that promise."



Apple Watch Valet & iPad Self-Service Kiosks

Two frictionless hospitality solutions that RLHC and Monscierge are also rolling out include arming valet staff with Apple Watch and introducing self-service iPad kiosks for lobby areas. Using the Monscierge Connect Staff app, valet staff can manage and action car retrieval requests from their hotel-issued Apple Watch without physically being present at the hotel's valet stand. It's equally convenient for the guest, reducing the potential waiting period for the car return.

New self-service iPad kiosks will be available for guests at the Hotel RL brand to use for quick and convenient check-in, especially if there are lines at registration. Guests can also contact customer support from the iPad if they have questions, need assistance, or want to submit a room upgrade request.

"I see many hotel mobile strategies that haven't yet realized the scope of possibilities at play. It's bigger than just having an app and being able to text a guest - RLHC not only understands this mindset but is defining best practices for brands and owners to transform experiences with technology throughout the entire guest journey. It's changing the relationships with their guests, throughout their entire trip," says Marcus Robinson, CEO, Monscierge.

To learn more about RLHC and these new technology initiatives, please visit RLHCo.com.

About Monscierge

Monscierge is a global software company specializing in innovative hospitality solutions for properties, owners, and brands. The Monscierge product line, Connect, enhances communication and the relationship between hotel guest and staff through mobile, tablet, large-format touch-screen devices, and a central web-based platform that manages property content. With installations in over 60 countries and multilingual capabilities, Monscierge is dedicated to improving guest experiences and hotel staff efficiency throughout all hospitality service tiers. Monscierge is proud to be an Apple mobility partner. www.monscierge.com

